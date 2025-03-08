Celebrity

Anna Kendrick Shuts Down Blake Lively Questions at SXSW

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

The Oscar nominee played the role of blissfully unaware co-star on the red carpet when asked to comment on Blake Lively’s legal drama.

Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 07: Anna Kendrick attends the world premiere of "Another Simple Favor" during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Mike Wass

Breaking News Reporter

mike.wass@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Industry News‘Get Rid of Her’: Why Jeff Bezos Ousted James Bond Producer
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
ReviewsI Watched Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show and Need a Lobotomy
Kevin Fallon
TVNetflix Makes Shock Call on Future of Meghan’s Lifestyle Show
Tom Sykes
TVNetflix Makes Shock Call on Future of Meghan’s Lifestyle Show
Tom Sykes
Obsessed‘White Lotus’ Star Rushed to Hospital After Snake Bite On Set
Nandika Chatterjee