Anti-Trump Rocker Flames MAGA Rep for Sharing Fake Video of Him

Rocker Jack White ripped into Donald Trump and his “lackeys and bootlicks” after getting into a social media spat with a MAGA congressman.

The 61-year-old called out Rep. Tim Burchett for reposting an AI-generated video of the musician. Burchett quote-tweeted a fake video of White in which he is seen saying, “Don’t even think about listening to my music, you fascists.” The Tennessee congressman wrote in response, “That cute little girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry.”

That cute little girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry. https://t.co/94wbCWFu2w — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 29, 2025

White, who formerly led The White Stripes, wasted no time in pushing back against Burchett, calling out Trump and his “lackeys and bootlicks” as “cowards.”

In an impassioned post on Instagram, White blasted Burchett, writing, “Can you believe that a U.S. congressman, that’s right, a CONGRESSMAN (from my state no less), a once hallowed and respected position in our society, would repost an AI generated video, containing a false comment that I never said and refuted (without researching that I might add) and like a 10 year old on a playground, add to it attempted insults to my physical appearance?”

White went on to call out Trump’s government, saying, “It’s really sad how embarrassing our leadership has become.” He added that Tennessee, White’s home state, “deserves better Mr. Burchett.”

Burchett, 61, a Republican, was formerly the mayor of Knox County and currently represents Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District. In November, Trump posted on Truth Social about the politician, describing Burchett as “an America First Patriot who is doing a fantastic job.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Burchett’s representatives for comment.

White continued to torch the current administration in his lengthy post, remembering “well spoken leaders” of the past. “Neither [Trump] nor his sycophantic congressmen and women manifest class or dignity, they all just regurgitate cheap, childish, grade school bullying points and fake christian(!) rhetoric,” he continued.

Jack White has been calling out Trump on social media, recently labelling his Oval Office decor as "an embarrassment to American history." NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Holding a bible in one hand and a flag in the other while you stomp out our democracy day by day in the service of one man’s ego so that he can use taxpayer money to receive his fake peace prize and tear down the White House brick by brick,” he wrote. “Embarrassing.”

Donald Trump's communications director called rocker Jack White a "washed up, has-been loser" as the social media dispute continues. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on White’s remarks. The administration has previously clapped back at White’s various criticisms of Trump. When the rocker called the new additions to the Oval Office an “embarrassment to American history,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast: “Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career.”