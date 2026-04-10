Aubrey Plaza Steps Out After Revealing Pregnancy One Year on From Husband’s Death

Aubrey Plaza made a rare public appearance, her first official outing since announcing her pregnancy.

The Parks and Recreation actress, 41, was spotted with her partner and former co-star Christopher Abbott. The happy couple was pictured at an after-party at Katz’s Deli in New York. The event was in celebration of the opening night for the revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman on Broadway, in which Abbott has a starring role.

The happy couple posed at Katz's Deli on April 9, 2026 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Plaza and Abbott, 40, are expecting their first child together, a source told People on April 7. “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year, the anonymous source told the publication, adding that “they feel very blessed.” Plaza’s rep also confirmed the news to People.

Hours after the news broke, Plaza was seen sporting her baby bump as she walked her dog around New York.

The actress lost her husband, Jeff Baena, last January. Baena, 47, died by suicide in their Los Angeles home. The couple met in 2011 and married in 2021. Baena, a screenwriter and film director, collaborated with Plaza on projects such as Life After Beth, Joshy, The Little Hours, and Spin Me Round.

Aubrey Plaza opened up about her grief last August. Stephane Mahe/REUTERS

Four months prior to his death, the couple had separated and were living apart, as confirmed by Plaza.

In August, Plaza opened up about her grief in an appearance on Good Hang with Amy Poehler. She described the feeling of “a daily struggle.”

“Overall, I’m here, and I’m functioning, and I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m OK, but it’s a daily struggle,” she told Poehler.

Aubrey Plaza said that coping after her late husband’s death is a “daily struggle.” C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Prior to the interview, Plaza had issued a public statement about Baena’s death, calling it an “unimaginable tragedy.”

Plaza honored her late husband at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show. The former SNL intern returned to the sketch show wearing a tie-dye shirt–a nod to her nuptials with Baena, where both of them wore tie-dye pajamas.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.