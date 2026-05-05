Grammy Winner Ages Himself 53 Years in Wild Met Gala Stunt

Bad Bunny appeared at the 2026 Met Gala with a creative interpretation of this year’s theme.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered one of the most unexpected looks at fashion’s biggest night. Ocasio transformed into a version of himself decades older, sporting prosthetics and makeup that aged his skin, and a cane as a prop.

Bad Bunny transformed himself for the 2026 Met Gala. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS/Daniel Cole

The Puerto Rican superstar collaborated with Zara to create a custom suit for the event. The boxy ensemble referenced designer Charles James’ 1947 gown “Bustle,” which is a part of the Costume Institute’s permanent collection.

The Met Gala, Vogue’s annual A-List extravaganza, was centered around the theme “Fashion Is Art.” Within the exhibition, a section is dedicated to the passage of aging and the aging body. The exhibition catalog describes this section as “Perhaps reflecting our fear of having to face our own mortality, the youth-oriented fashion industry has traditionally ignored the aged body.”

With the help of prosthetics, Bad Bunny aged himself 53 years. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS/Daniel Cole

“It took a little bit, but I hope it was worth it.” DANIEL COLE/REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Bad Bunny’s prosthetics were designed by Mike Marino, an Academy Award-nominated makeup artist and the mastermind behind many of Heidi Klum’s most ostentatious Halloween costumes. According to Vogue, Marino and Bad Bunny worked together to mold the intricacies of aging on his face, paying close attention to every wrinkle and sag.

“It’s a perfect day to explore and be creative and express yourself in a different way,” the singer told Vogue‘s correspondent, La La Anthony, on the red carpet. “It took a little bit, but I hope it was worth it.” He joked that it took him “53 years” to get ready.

The Grammy-winning superstar was the Met Gala's co-chair in 2024. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS/Daniel Cole

In the era of reverse aging, as celebrities and billionaires pursue youth through a bevy of cosmetic treatments, the look certainly stood out. His projection into the future even caused a MAGA meltdown, after already catching the ire of the right for headlining a joyful, record-breaking Super Bowl earlier this year.