MAGA Melts Down at Bezos-Funded Met Gala’s Wildest Looks

Jeff Bezos’ involvement in this year’s Met Gala has done little to quell MAGA’s response to the fashion extravaganza.

The tech billionaire and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were the main sponsors of Monday’s event, which sparked backlash from protesters and activists, including ex-Amazon employees.

Nicole Kidman with Lauren Sánchez, and former Vogue editor-in-chief and lead chairperson of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Still absent from the invitation list were Donald and Melania Trump. Met Gala chair Anna Wintour said in 2017 that the president was the one person she would never invite back to the event.

Despite the Bezos seal of approval, a string of MAGA supporters on social media found plenty to hate at the fashion celebration, whose theme this year was “Costume Art.”

The Libs of TikTok X account, which regularly posts anti-LGBTQ content, highlighted a video of singer Sam Smith arriving at the Metropolitan Museum in New York in a custom black feathered outfit.

Sam Smith poses during the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2026. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

The far-right social account followed up with its thoughts in the comment section by using an inappropriate slur.

When a follower posted “Did he lose a bet and have to do that?”, Libs of TikTok responded, “I think he actually is *that* r----ded,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Libs of TikTok drop a slur word on X. screen grab

Smith is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Conservative broadcaster Piers Morgan took a dig at Smith as well, posting on X, “‘They’ looks absolutely ridiculous.”

Ally Piers Morgan remembers Sam Smith's pronouns. screen grab

Podcast host Mario Nawfal said Smith attended “dressed as a bird, in a dress.” Nawfal added, “The Met Gala is the only event on Earth where rich people pay $75K to dress like a Halloween clearance rack and get applauded for it.”

Rapper Bad Bunny, who infuriated MAGA by calling out ICE raids last year ahead of his Super Bowl performance, stuck to the costume theme and transformed into an elderly man.

Bad Bunny's Met Gala outfit is mocked by a man in sunglasses. screen grab

No stranger to being a Republican target, one MAGA social media user stated, “Apparently Bad Bunny thinks getting dressed up like a 75-year-old is edgy. He’s such a clown!”

Former Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz, who remains close to the White House, shared a photo of author and director Lena Dunham at the Met Gala. “Yikes,” he wrote. His followers filled his comments section with unsavory remarks.

Lena Dunham at the Met Gala. screen grab

MAGA influencer Bethany O’Leary called out the event, despite being endorsed by Bezos.

“The Met Gala is just a bunch of washed-up celebrities and out-of-touch millionaires cosplaying as ‘edgy’ while wearing $50k dresses made by people who can’t afford rent,” she claimed.

“Meanwhile real Americans are grinding, watching prices explode, and dealing with actual problems. I’d rather watch paint dry than pretend these clowns are relevant. Hard pass.”

MAGA political commentator Link Lauren labeled the event an “utter calamity,” claiming the Met Gala “has lost its cultural relevance.”

The 26-year-old, who is gay, criticized Madonna for “showing up with a Pirates of the Caribbean ship on her head" and said Kris Jenner looked “like a drag queen who is about to retire in Palm Springs.”

Madonna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Lauren slammed Wintour for having put former first lady Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue three times.

“That’s the audience Anna wants to cater to,” Lauren said. “Melania Trump has never been on the cover of Vogue as first lady... they’ve shown us they’re just partisan hacks who don’t care about a majority of the country.”

He added, “They’re more interested in maintaining their elite Democrat bubble than highlighting women from across the United States and party lines.”

Democrat first ladies, and one vice president, who have graced the cover of Vogue. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Vogue

Lauren Sánchez Bezos appeared on the June 2025 digital cover of Vogue in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress following her marriage to her billionaire husband.