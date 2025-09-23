‘Baywatch’ Reboot to Make Fiery Modern-Day Comeback

The pop culture phenomenon Baywatch is returning to screens after nearly 25 years.

The 12-episode rebooted series will be co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, and is set to air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network.

The original Baywatch aired for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. Although it was nearly canceled after one season on NBC due to low ratings, the show went into syndication and later set records, reaching 1.1 billion viewers across 142 countries in 1996.

The original Baywatch series aired from 1989 to 2001. Getty Images/Getty Images

“Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that makes the Baywatch franchise a global sensation,” Michael Thorn said about the reboot.

The show’s legacy was partly due to its cast, which included David Hasselhoff, Carmen Electra, Pamela Anderson, and others who became famous for wearing the iconic red lifeguard swimsuits.

The official logline for the reboot mentions the return of the “signature red swimsuits, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges,” but also states there will be an “entirely new cast.”

“Baywatch will feature adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics that defined the original," a press release for the show stated.

The show description also indicates that the new iteration of Baywatch will remain set on Southern California’s shoreline.

The original show was primarily filmed at Will Rogers State Beach in Santa Monica, as well as at other locations along California’s coast, but moved to Hawaii for the last two seasons.

“Baywatch has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle’s portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally. We have found the perfect partners in Fox to help us maintain this legacy," said Christian Vesper, CEO of global drama for Fremantle.

A Baywatch film, starring Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, was released in 2017. Andreas Rentz/Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The reboot isn’t the first time Baywatch has been re-adapted. The Baywatch film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron was released in 2017.

“Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards,” said Vesper.