Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Confirms She’s Our Greatest Live Performer

This week:

Summer trash TV is alive and well.

Beyoncé is the GOAT.

The funniest performance on TV.

Tony Awards trivia.

The video I can’t stop watching.

The Greatest Performer

There is only one person worth one of the world’s most harrowing experiences: going to New Jersey. I did it to see Beyoncé.

It is both the most boring thing in the world and something I will never shut up about: the unbearable journey from Manhattan to MetLife Stadium to see a “New York date” of a major arena tour. I was on, at various points, three different trains and eventually a bus that was never actually fully explained where it was going. Despite this, I’m still feeling euphoric, because Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour is that good.

It was a cold, rainy night, but there was still so much enthusiasm for Thursday’s concert. Everywhere you looked, there were cowboy hats and denim jackets. Beyoncé didn’t just put on a show, she turned the night into an experience.

A testament to how embraced the star’s country-themed album is, there was just as much excitement for her performances of the Cowboy Carter songs for the first time on tour as there was for her renditions of classics, like “Diva,” “If I Were a Boy,” and “Irreplaceable.”

MetLife N1 has concluded! Leaving 4 more nights in the MetLife Stadium. Despite concerns of rainy weather, Beyonce graced the NY TRI State Area with mind blowing vocals, cinematic visuals, catchy choreography and her resonant stage presence. Debuting her first curly haired look… pic.twitter.com/Eew64nZr6x — THE BEYONCÉ SOURCE (@theyoncesource) May 23, 2025

Beyoncé is a dynamo on stage. She is peerless, uncorking some volcanic force of magnetism and personality from the first second of the show that never relents over the course of three hours. She’s in the lineage of Prince and Tina Turner when it comes to that kind of artistry and energy in live performance. She is so good, a person will even go to New Jersey to see her.

The Best Performance on TV

It’s been interesting to see how divisive the Prime Video comedy Overcompensating has been. It’s a semi-autobiographical show about comedian and actor Benito Skinner’s experience coming to terms with his sexuality and coming out of the closet while in college in the 2010s.

Skinner’s age, being 31 playing 18, and the revisiting of a traumatic coming out story has led to much discourse. (Personally, I loved the show.) But one thing that’s been unanimous is the praise for breakout star Holmes, who plays endearing disaster co-ed Hailee.

sorry but Holmes automatically deserves an Emmy nom. she’s operating 100 levels above what the script provides. there’s no nachos she reheats but instead she mills the corn herself. a true comedy performance. https://t.co/B8c1jO0osH pic.twitter.com/w3nxavnPI8 — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) May 22, 2025

Hailee is a whirling dervish of a boy-crazed, party-loving college mess. She is also fiercely loyal to her friends. There’s something feral and wanton about Holmes’ performance, yet also something very meticulous about her characterization. There are several reasons I’m hoping for a Season 2 of Overcompensating, but mostly I just want to see more of her.

Suddenly Seymours

If, on a random Saturday night, you hear the faint sounds of what can only be described as a cat being drowned, don’t be concerned: I’m just at the piano bar Marie’s Crisis screeching the bridge of the ballad “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors.

The off-Broadway revival of Little Shop is one of New York City’s best theater gems. I’ve gone several times to see various Seymours that I have unrequited crushes on. So it’s a fun, tickling bit of trivia this year that so many past stars of the production are all nominated for Tony Awards this year.

little shop alums u are so important to me pic.twitter.com/1qa6mMsF13 — shaylee :)! 🤖 (@shayxcriss) May 20, 2025

Four former Seymours—Jonathan Groff, Jeremy Jordan, Darren Criss, and Conrad Ricamora—and one Audrey (who also played an Urchin), Joy Woods, are all nominated. And Jinkx Monsoon, also an Audrey alum, is starring in the Best Revival-nominated Pirates!. It’s very nerdy how cute I find this.

I Can’t Stop Watching This

It is very important to me that everyone watch this video of Tom Cruise eating popcorn.

I’ve never seen another human being eat popcorn like Tom Cruise. https://t.co/aBvqqArlxZ — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) May 20, 2025

What to watch this week:

Lilo & Stitch: Finally, a live-action Disney remake that isn’t a disaster. (Now in theaters)

Sirens: It’s like a beach read as a TV show. (Now on Netflix)

Pee-wee as Himself: The late comedy genius gets the tribute he deserves. (Fri. on HBO)

What to skip this week:

Fountain of Youth: Everyone involved in this should be embarrassed. (Now on Apple TV+)

Fear Street: Prom Queen: No cliché is passed over in this latest horror movie. (Now on Netflix)