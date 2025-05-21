Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Kicked Out of Party Attended by His Ex

Bill Belichick‘s girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, was reportedly kicked out of a party attended by the coach’s friends and family over Christmas, sources report.

Page Six claims Hudson attended a winter fundraising event at Dreamland in Nantucket over Christmas, which was hosted by Ashley and Katie Hess, the daughters of his ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, who was also in attendance.

Although the bash was open to the public, the night is often headlined by the Hess twins and is widely known locally as “their” event.

According to a source, Hudson arrived at the venue solo and “weirdly stalked around the party” in a bizarre fashion, “like a dog trying to pee on its territory.”

But it didn’t take long for the former cheerleader’s presence to make attendees feel uncomfortable, and she was soon asked to leave by a number of people close to Holliday, which Hudson refused to do.

“A couple friends of Linda and the girls said: ‘It would be best if you left,’ and she kept being like ‘It’s a party, I can be here,’” the source claimed. “She was there long enough that multiple people went up and asked her to leave.”

Hudson was eventually kicked out of the party after security was forced to get involved.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson at the NFL Honors in 2025. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

It wasn’t the last time Hudson made her presence known over the weekend though, appearing alongside Belichick at a red carpet event at the annual winter stroll and bragging about how she “lost my Stroll-ginity this weekend” in an Instagram post.

Hudson is reportedly trying to break into Nantucket’s socialite scene, but has been facing fierce opposition from Holliday and her social circle who are hell-bent on icing her out.

A high-society source told Page Six: “[Hudson’s] trying to claim her stake in the social circle. That is Linda’s thing.”

They added: “People on Nantucket are pretty sophisticated. You could be sitting at Galley Beach restaurant and if [Hudson] walked in, 90 percent of the place would roll their eyes. No one is going to be welcoming her with open arms.”

Belichick and Holliday dated for 16 years from 2007 until 2023.

BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: (L-R) Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick, Ashley Hess and Katie Hess attend the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Boston Hot Pink Party 2015 at the Seaport World Trade Center on May 14, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation) Gail Oskin/Getty

Prior to that he was married to Debby Clarke, the mother of his three children Amanda, Stephen and Brian, from 1977 until 2006.

Hudson still has a few more tricks up her sleeve though, with The New York Times recently revealing that the 24-year-old has reportedly told at least one person close to her that she and Belichick are engaged.

Those close to the former Patriots coach, who is currently managing UNC Football, have complained that Hudson’s constant presence is becoming a distraction, and there were rumors swirling last month that the “CEO of Belichick Inc” had been banned from the campus’ sports facilities (which were swiftly denied).

Belichick meanwhile has promised to keep his relationship “off to the side” after concerns it was beginning to overshadow his coaching.