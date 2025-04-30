Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Ended His Docuseries Deal

Bill Belichick’s deal to appear on an HBO docuseries unraveled after a key intervention from his 24-year-old girlfriend, according to a report.

The star football coach, 73, has come under scrutiny for his relationship with Jordon Hudson. The Athletic revealed on Wednesday that she is actually a major reason his appearance on this season of Hard Knocks fell apart.

The former college cheerleader made headlines after Belichick’s disastrous CBS interview aired, in which she micromanaged the questions. She also later shared a cryptic Instagram post in which Belichick criticized the media coverage of his new book.

Now it’s also come to light that Hudson played a central role in stopping Belichick from featuring on Hard Knocks. The reason it crumbled? Hudson’s request to be heavily involved in the project, industry sources briefed on the negotiations told The Athletic.

Bill Belichick's HBO show never took off, thanks to his girlfriend's involvement NHL Images/NHLI Images via Getty Images

NFL Films planned a two-month stint on the University of North Carolina (UNC) campus, where Belichick is now coaching. The series would offer a behind-the-scenes look into the sports icon’s post-NFL coaching career and his first team at UNC.

They never even got around to shooting Belichick’s close-ups.

In a December 2024 email to North Carolina officials, Hudson reportedly identified herself as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions—though The Athletic was unable to find a company registered with that name in any state.

The filming was scheduled to begin on March 1. On March 3, Jessica Boddy, the NFL’s vice president for commercial operations and business affairs, sent an email to North Carolina’s counsel confirming that showmakers “will not proceed with the production of the Belichick project.”

Explaining why weeks of negotiations had now come to nothing, Boddy wrote: “The conversation took a turn we were not comfortable with.”

Hudson has had an unofficial role at UNC since Belichick was hired in December. She’s been copied on several of Belichick’s emails and engaged in communications with UNC‘s media staff, according to The Athletic. Hudson did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Belichick himself had wanted to do the show, and UNC lost out on $200,000 in facilities fees and likely more in media exposure.

Bill Bellichick, 73, and Jordon Hudson, 24, attend The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History Slaven Vlasic/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“I’ve been a fan of NFL Films for the entirety of my 51-year coaching career and have enjoyed every collaboration with them. I’ve been waiting for the right time to partner with the Hard Knocks filmmaking team and that time has arrived,” a quote from Belichick read in a drafted press release, according to the report. “I’m excited to show off UNC‘s tremendous leadership, passionate coaching staff, and roster full of young players, who I hope to teach how to be ‘pros’ on and off the field.”

The Tar Heels were especially “excited about the possibility of the show,” wrote Kevin Best, UNC’s senior director of media relations, in an email about the production obtained by The Athletic.

But Belichick had not given his approval for a formal announcement of the show in late February when news of the imminent deal began to leak.

“We should proceed with wrapping this up,” Boddy wrote in a later correspondence after the deal had fallen apart.