Bill Belichick‘s 24-year-old girlfriend isn’t done acting as his PR manager just yet.

Jordon Hudson has followed up on the couple’s disastrous CBS interview with a cryptic Tuesday Instagram post featuring an email sent by the legendary football coach in which he rages at media coverage of his new book.

The email, dated April 10, appears to be between Belichick and the promotional team for The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, set to release next week. The book centers on Belichick’s experience as the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach of the New England Patriots.

“I don’t think this is fantastic, but it probably will hype the book, which is clearly the ongoing theme here...” he wrote, complaining about an unspecified article that focuses on mistakes he admitted in the book.

Belichick won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the Patriots. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“This book is about how I did my job, and lessons from my 50 years in the and around the NFL - not a bathroom book that highlights my mistakes,” he added. “I acknowledge the mistakes in the book, but of course, ‘I f***ed up’ is the catch phrase.”

Hudson, a former cheerleader and beauty queen, did not offer any additional commentary. All the caption said was that a full statement was going to be released later on Tuesday. The post was set to the song “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift.

Hudson made waves after she interrupted Belichick’s Sunday interview on CBS News when he was asked about how the couple met.

“We’re not talking about this,” she said.

TMZ reported that, although it wasn’t released as part of the edited interview, Hudson also stormed off set, causing a 30-minute delay.

The incident set off a media firestorm, with much of the criticism landing firmly on Hudson’s shoulders.

Right-wing pundit Megyn Kelly on Tuesday called the situation “elder abuse,” while Fox News host Jesse Watters joked that the couple probably met “organically” in church.

The New York Post reported Monday that staff at the University of North Carolina, where Belichick is set to coach his first season next year, are growing “concerned” about Hudson’s influence over him.

My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So image my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat pic.twitter.com/1p6XjwsTfk — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 27, 2025

The couple have been dating since 2023 and went public with their relationship in September 2024. From the beginning, the pair have garnered criticism for their nearly 50-year age gap, which they have reportedly brushed off.

“Jordon is an old soul so she and Bill connect on a deep level,” an unnamed insider told the New York Post last year. “Age is just a number to them.”

The couple reportedly first met on airplane back in February 2021. They had a conversation about Hudson’s philosophy class, and Belichick signed her textbook.

“Thanks for giving me a course on logic!” he wrote. “Safe travels.”

Hudson posted the note on Instagram for the couple’s four-year “meetiversary” in February, writing, “Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later.”