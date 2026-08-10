Bill Maher, 70, Drops Cryptic Hint About His Love Life

Bill Maher, 70, got cagey about his love life on his podcast, Club Random.

The comedian, who has called marriage “f---ing stupid,” was launching into a story about an extremely rare grocery store outing when he let slip he had company, saying, “My girl and I.”

His podcast guest was American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth, 52, who didn’t let the admission slide.

Comedian Bill Maher received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“So you do have a girl,” Elizabeth interrupted, alluding to Maher’s earlier statements in support of singledom, including calling couples’ therapy “laugh-out-loud funny” and saying “codependency” isn’t “anything to brag about.”

Elizabeth continued: “Well, you said before you were single.”

Oh, well, let’s not parse the words,” Maher responded. “Anyway....”

Maher, who won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, has a rich dating history involving stints with various models, actresses, and musicians, including rumors of dating film producer Noor Alfallah, 32, who has a child with Al Pacino, 86.

Maher’s status as a bachelor who’s “not looking” for a relationship makes him more “attractive” to women, he said in an episode of The Bossticks podcast, formerly called The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show. Maher also admitted that he typically dates much younger women.

Bill Maher, 70, was rumored to have dated film producer Noor Alfallah, 32, who has a child with Al Pacino, 86. (Photo by Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair) Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

“I’ll say this just generally—my dating is not age-appropriate,” he said on The Bossticks. When host Michael Bosstick asked if his love interests were “perceived in an unorthodox context, younger than what you should be dating,” Maher said, “Not just perceived, they literally are.”

Maher’s vocal opposition to long-term commitment meant his semi-confession piqued Elizabeth’s attention.

“He has a girl...” she mused, pretending to take notes. “OK.”