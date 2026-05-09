Bill Maher Has a Wild Theory About Epstein’s Suicide

“Speaking of killing,” talk show host Bill Maher quipped Friday night on Real Time with Bill Maher after a bit on the Iranian War, “apparently they found Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide note.”

It’s convoluted, notes an incredulous Maher. (Epstein’s brother Mark said Friday he suspects the handwritten note is fake.)

“Apparently, it was from the guy, his [Epstein’s] cellmate, who Epstein said tried to kill him. But he’s the guy who found the note,” Maher explains, looking stumped.

The cellmate said he was investigated but officials “found nothing,” he wrote in “ALL CAPS with three exclamation points,” the talk show host noted. “WHO does that sound like?” a smirking Maher quipped to applause. “I can’t quite place it.”

Maher added, unconvincingly, “I’m not suspicious.” He did joke, however, that the message ended with the words, “Thank you for your attention to this matter,” a recent favorite phrase of Epstein’s one-time close pal, Donald Trump.

Maher has referred to the convicted sex offender and his purported suicide a number of times on his program, and has previously hinted at Trump’s relationship with him. Earlier this year, he joked about “orange-shaped” surveillance footage. He also insisted it was “so obvious” Epstein didn’t kill himself in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in 2019 at the age of 66.

Americans are still awaiting the release of the complete files on Jeffrey Epstein held by federal officials. Congress last year ordered the release of all the information in the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed by Trump.