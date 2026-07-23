Bill O’Reilly Tells Trump, 80, He Needs to Take a Month Off

Fox News alum Bill O’Reilly has urged President Donald Trump to take a month off.

The 76-year-old wants the 80-year-old president to step back, as America remains locked in a deadly war with Iran, the cost of living spirals, and ICE agents face repeated accusations of fatal confrontations on the home front.

“As you know, I’ve known the president 35 years, and he’s 80 years old right now,” O’Reilly said on his No Spin News podcast.

“Now, I’ve noticed that he is hunching over a little bit and that’s normal. You get older, every malady in the world is going to visit you.” O’Reilly then made his pitch directly.

Trump has a myriad of health issues. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“So my advice to Donald Trump is to take the next month off if you can get into an environment where you like golf, and relax a little bit,” he said. “You got to deal with Iran. I understand that. Everybody understands it. But you can do that on the phone, and you can do that with your people coming. But you need a breather.”

O’Reilly’s comments landed amid the fallout of the Iran war, after an interim ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran collapsed. The U.S. and Iran continue to trade strikes, and shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, has largely ground to a halt. A total of 18 U.S. service members have been killed and hundreds wounded since the war began in late February.

It comes as Trump’s heavily bruised hand has reappeared with a vengeance. On a visit to Georgia to promote his Trump Accounts program at a high school earlier this week, Trump wore shiny makeup covering his left hand, while his right hand sported a gnarly, multicolored bruise.

Close-up of Trump’s hand. Getth

The stark differences between his two hands were especially evident in photos as Trump posed with a family on stage, hugging a young girl with his visibly bruised hand while tucking his makeup-covered paw into his jacket. He has previously slathered concealer on the hand to hide the bruising.

Journalist Aaron Rupar spotted and flagged the bruising, posting a close-up photo with the caption, “Trump’s hand is looking awful today,” after Trump spoke to reporters following a dignified transfer for American military personnel killed in the war.

Trump’s health has drawn broader scrutiny of late, with swollen feet and legs, bruised hands, exhaustion and multiple doctor visits fueling questions about whether he can handle the physical and mental demands of the job, after spending years attacking former President Joe Biden’s age and cognitive fitness.

O’Reilly wrapped up his remarks with well-wishes for the nation’s past leaders, though he stumbled over one name. “So, we wish the best for not only President Trump but all the presidents,” he said. “Even Bill Biden, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, always respected the office. I did always.”