Trump’s Multicolored Bruised Hand on Show in New Appearance

Donald Trump’s heavily bruised hand has reappeared with a vengeance.

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old president visited Georgia, where he promoted his Trump Accounts program at a high school. Trump had shiny makeup covering his left hand, while his right hand sported a gnarly multicolored bruise.

The stark differences between the appearance of his two hands was particularly evident in photos as Trump posed with a family on stage.

The bruising on his right hand was especially noticeable as he hugged a girl on stage. He has previously slathered concealer on the hand to hide the bruises.

President Donald Trump greets a family on stage at Wheeler High School. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Close up of Trump's bruised hand. Getth

Trump’s left hand featured his regular slathering of makeup, which did not match his skin tone.

Trump's hand was covered in foundation. Getty

The president also held the hand of a small boy with his bruised hand, while tucking his other foundation-spackled hand into his jacket.

President Donald Trump at Wheeler High School on July 22, 2026 in Marietta, Georgia. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A close up of Trump's two hands. Getty

Trump’s bruising was spotted by journalist Aaron Rupar earlier Wednesday, posting a close-up of Trump’s hand as he spoke to reporters after attending a dignified transfer for American military officers killed in the Iran war.

“Trump’s hand is looking *awful* today,” Rupar wrote, alongside a photograph of Trump addressing the media.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Journalist Aaron Rupar calls out Trump's "awful" hand. X

Trump’s bruised right hand was also on display last Friday at a FIFA event in New York, complete with trademark uneven make-up skills.

The White House has previously, and repeatedly, attributed the chronic bruising on Trump’s hand to frequent handshaking and his use of aspirin.

The Daily Beast/Reuters

“President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle previously told the Daily Beast in a statement.

He added, “President Trump’s commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

Trump has been self-medicating on a higher-than-recommended dosage of the drug—325 milligrams daily—for the last 25 years to keep his blood thin, even though doctors have advised him to lower the dosage.

“I’m a little superstitious,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal in January. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

The president admitted he takes “about 10 seconds” to apply foundation to his hands.

Trump underwent his annual physical and dental at the end of May. His personal physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, wrote in a memorandum that the president “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

U.S. President Donald Trump shows off his foundation-slathered hand. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump has also developed a tendency to fall asleep during high-level meetings, regularly makes gaffes, and his repetition has caused a leading psychiatrist to question his fitness for office.