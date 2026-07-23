Triple Trump Voters Turn on President in Scathing TV Segment

Three-time Trump voters have revealed they are “disillusioned” with the president over his ongoing war in Iran.

Four more U.S. service-members died this week after Trump, 80, renewed fighting in the Middle East after his memorandum of understanding fell apart.

As it stands, 18 American military officers have now died since Trump began the war in February.

This week, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth revealed the war has already cost taxpayers an estimated $37.5 billion, while stating a request for a further $88 billion in funding was “urgent” and “necessary” as America is in the grip of an affordability crisis.

President Donald Trump's most loyal supporters are turning on him over his Iran war. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Briefing, host Jen Psaki highlighted a new poll released by Politico that demonstrates that even the president’s most ardent supporters are losing faith in him. Only 37 percent of Trump voters supported the war even if it increases the cost of living in the U.S., compared to 50 percent who answered the same question in May.

A majority of MAGA voters, 57 percent, also blame Trump’s war for the increased cost of gas.

Those opinions were displayed in interviews MS NOW reporter Alex Tabet conducted with three-time Trump voters at a North Carolina gas station.

While none of the voters were identified, one three-time Trump voter said the war causes her “angst” and makes her “angry.”

A "disillusioned" Trump voter talks to MS NOW. MS NOW

“I’m very disillusioned, she added. ”My entire family is disillusioned. And we are, and were, Trump supporters, but to me, he’s drawn a line in the sand. And that’s how I feel. That’s how we all feel."

One MAGA voter said “this war has been taxing on everyone,” noting he was on a fixed income. “I’m really feeling it.”

Another woman directly addressed Trump to camera: “President Trump, you shouldn’t have got us in this war and was gonna end it fast, soon, and now you’re starting all over again.”

A triple Trump voter talks to MS NOW. MS NOW

Psaki added, “Those were three-time Trump voters. Donald Trump is losing support for this war, even among his core base.”

She added that Trump is “obviously in a bind. He started a war without a clear objective and with no clear plans for ending it.”

A White House source told Politico, “The president is now fully aware that the only way to the victory that he wants is completely politically impossible. The American people just will not support the kind of escalation it would take at this point.”

The anonymous source added, “We’ve got more dead Americans and a politically impossible situation.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump also got a brutal report card from the MAGA-friendly Fox News on Wednesday.

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume and host Bret Baier shared the findings of the network’s latest poll, which found Republican support hemorrhaging ahead of the midterms in November.

Baier revealed that only 24 percent of voters surveyed said that they viewed the economy as “excellent or good” under the Trump administration, while a whopping 76 percent believe it is “only fair or poor.”