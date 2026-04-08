Billionaire, 83, Settles Divorce With Model, 33, After Wild Sex and Drugs Claims

Billionaire media tycoon David Geffen has reached a divorce agreement with his boy toy husband 50 years his junior, according to legal documents.

The filing, obtained by TMZ, suggests the 83-year-old is on the brink of formalizing his separation with 33-year-old former go-go dancer David Armstrong, who goes by the stage name Donovan Michaels, after a bitter breakup.

According to Forbes, Geffen has amassed a fortune of around $9 billion, but a chunk of that was put on the line after his 2023 marriage to Armstrong—which did not include a prenup—broke down. During the saga, Armstrong filed and later dropped a lawsuit claiming the billionaire had gotten him hooked on drugs to increase his dependency.

David Geffen, Donovan Michaels, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre sit court side at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2023. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The terms of the agreement have not been made public, but Geffen has previously said he’s paying his ex sufficiently in spousal support and is putting him up in a New York City penthouse. Armstrong, meanwhile, has argued he’s holding out.

Armstrong previously claimed that he had given up his modeling career because of promises from Geffen that he’d take care of him for the rest of his life.

He claimed, too, that he was entitled to community property. However, because Geffen has been retired for a decade and a half, he has no community income.

David Geffen and David Armstrong courtside with Elon Musk at the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game in 2023. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Geffen filed for divorce in Los Angeles in May last year, shortly before their two-year anniversary. The older man later dismissed a lawsuit brought against him by Armstrong as a “work of fiction.”

The model brought it in July, alleging that the Beetlejuice producer had treated him like “a living social experiment—a trophy to show off to his wealthy friends, under the guise of benevolence.” He also claimed the billionaire Asylum Records founder got him addicted to drugs and used them as “tools of coercion” to increase his dependency.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Armstrong alleged that Geffen also demanded “sexual access at will, including acts Michaels [Armstrong] found degrading.”

Geffen claimed he had been putting his ex up in a New York City penthouse. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Armstrong also claimed in the suit that the pair met through Seekingarrangements.com, a website that bills itself as a place where “accomplished individuals can make exceptional connections and find hypergamy.”

Geffen’s team dismissed the case, writing in response, “Plaintiff cannot embarrass Geffen and extort a settlement with petty gossip and salacious lies.”

It was ultimately dropped. In October, TMZ reported that Armstrong’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, moved to dismiss the suit without prejudice, telling the news site that outstanding questions about money “will be resolved in mediation.”

Geffen made his money through media ventures, including Geffen Records, Geffen Pictures, and DreamWorks SKG.

The Daily Beast has reached out to legal representatives for both parties for comment but has not yet heard back.