Billy Joel’s daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, revealed the state of her father’s health, calling him a “fighter.”

“He’s doing physical therapy regularly, and he’s doing great. He’s lost weight as he’s on his diet,” the 40-year-old singer-songwriter told the Hollywood Reporter. “I’m so proud of him. He’s such a trooper, so resilient and committed to being healthy and proactive. He’s a fighter. He’s always been a fighter and talks in his documentary about how life’s like a fight.”

Billy Joel was diagnosed with a brain disorder last year. Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

The music legend, 76, was diagnosed with a brain disorder–normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH)–in May, cancelling concerts mid-tour. The symptoms associated with NPH resemble those related to dementia, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This includes gait issues and cognitive difficulties.

Joel said his condition worsened during his 2025 tour, announcing on Instagram that the disorder was “exacerbated by recent concert performances.” The “Piano Man” singer sparked health concerns from fans until his diagnosis, especially after he underwent a dramatic fall while performing in Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

His daughter, Alexa, also opened up about the infamous fall, saying her father “played it down.”

“He knows I have anxiety and am a neurotic worrier, so he was like, ‘Everything’s fine. It was just a little trip.’ When I saw the footage, I was crying. But then I went with him to the doctors, and we’re on top of everything. I just tell him to stay healthy,” she shared.

Alexa’s remarks about her father came right before a tribute event, “The Music of Billy Joel,” held at New York’s Carnegie Hall with Joel in attendance. His daughter and a slew of other artists paid tribute to Joel’s impact on their own careers. The lineup featured Rob Thomas, Gavin DeGraw, Train’s Pat Monahan, Andrew McMahon, Tanya Tucker, Matt Nathanson, Rufus Wainwright, Wyclef Jean, and Itzhak Perlman.

Alexa Ray Joel performs at The Music Of Billy Joel Annual Charity Concert at Carnegie Hall on March 12, 2026, in New York City. Bobby Bank/WireImage

Joel’s daughter described the tribute as “a full-circle moment” and said her father was “so excited when he first played at Carnegie Hall in the ‘70s.”

“It’s exciting for him to come back decades later and see amazing artists and his daughter pay tribute to him,” she said.

Alexa has performed alongside her father, a Grammy-winning singer, several times. She spoke of his invaluable impact on her own career, saying, “I’m so lucky I get to learn from him and have my dad as my musical hero. He’s like this fountain of musical knowledge and genius.”

Billy Joel and his daughter Alexa Ray Joel perform at Madison Square Garden on April 26, 2024, in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Alexa is the daughter of Joel and model Christie Brinkley. The couple was married from 1985 until their divorce in 1994.

Joel has two other daughters, Della Rose, 10, and Remy Anne, 8, with his wife Alexis Roderick, whom he married in 2015.

“He’s just dad in a baseball cap, whistling around the house and joking around,” Alexa said of her father. “He loves his daughters, and he’s just … dad.”

Joel made a rare appearance in January at another tribute concert hosted by his cover band, Turnstiles. The singer surprised fans by appearing on stage and performing for the first time since his diagnosis. He opened up about the “scary” health condition in July 2025, telling People, “It was scary, but I’m okay. I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay.”