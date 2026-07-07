Brad Pitt, 62, Goes Instagram Official With Ines de Ramon, 33

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have made their relationship Instagram official after appearing together in affectionate photos taken ahead of Taylor Swift’s wedding.

The couple, who coordinated in matching black outfits, posed arm in arm in images shared Monday by hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti, who styled both of them ahead of Friday’s star-studded New York ceremony, attended by around 1,000 guests.

Captioning the post, Zanoletti wrote: “My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in NYC.”

Brad Pitt, 62, and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, were introduced in 2022 by a mutual friend. Laurie Zanoletti via Instagram

De Ramon later shared the photos on her own Instagram Stories, pairing them with Taylor Swift’s hit love song “Lover.”

It marks the first time the couple has appeared together in an Instagram post.

Pitt and de Ramon have been together for almost four years, having started dating in late 2022.

Since then, the couple has gone public on the red carpet and is now living together.

But according to a source who spoke to Page Six last month, Pitt is not planning to marry his jewelry designer girlfriend, despite their increasingly serious relationship.

“Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning,” the insider said. “At this point they basically consider her family and one of their own. But Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone.”

The source added that de Ramon has developed her own bond with Pitt’s relatives. “Ines and Brad’s family keep in touch regularly and genuinely enjoy spending time with her. It never feels like she’s ‘Brad’s girlfriend.’ She’s just part of the family when they’re together.”

Pitt finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie in December 2024, ending a years-long legal battle a decade after the pair married in 2014. Several of the couple’s children have since publicly dropped Pitt’s surname.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after 12 years together. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Before Jolie, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005.

De Ramon was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley before their 2022 split.