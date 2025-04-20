Nicola Coughlan, one of the many stars of Barbie and Lady Whistledown herself in Netflix’s Bridgerton, responded to a recent U.K. Supreme Court ruling with some choice words for British author J.K. Rowling and an impressive fundraising effort.

On Wednesday, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of woman is based on biological sex—a decision that was a blow to trans rights campaigners and a boon for self-described “gender-critical” feminists, the most famous of whom is Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. Rowling celebrated the decision by posting a photo of her drinking and smoking a cigar aboard her $150 million superyacht in the Bahamas with the caption, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Meanwhile Coughlan, who has previously raised almost $2 million for various Palestine aid charities, responded to the ruling by launching a new fundraiser via Instagram for the U.K.-based, trans-led charity Not A Phase. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Coughlan said she was “completely horrified” by the Supreme Court’s decision and that seeing “an already marginalized community be further attacked and attacked in law” was really “stomach-churning and disgusting,” as was seeing people celebrate the news.

She also announced that she would be matching all donations made to her fundraiser up to £10,000 (approximately $13,000), a goal which was quickly reached. The fundraiser has since gone on to raise more than $140,000, with celebrities like singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams and Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey also donating.

In addition, Coughlan reposted an article from The Cut about the decision, titled "This Is a New Low for J.K. Rowling," to her Instagram story, adding her own commentary, “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot pole.”

For many supporters of trans rights, Rowling’s ongoing and vocal opposition to their cause and position as one of the anti-trans movement’s most prominent figures has tainted their previous enjoyment of her work, namely the Harry Potter series, which is currently being adapted for TV by HBO.

Rowling reportedly donated more than $90,000 to the anti-trans group For Women Scotland, one of the parties in the recent Supreme Court ruling. Coughlan also reposted an Instagram post from the U.K.-based Abortion Support Network commenting on the donation and adding, “£70k would have covered the costs of every abortion we’ve funded so far this year."

Trans advocates have been critical of those who have signed on to star in the show, including John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Nick Frost as Hagrid, because of the money the show will generate for Rowling, who they believe will then use that money to bankroll future challenges to trans rights and causes.

Lithgow, for his part, appears to think the criticism stems from his nationality—he’s American—telling BBC’s The One Show, “I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But, I will do my best.”

Coughlan ended her Instagram video with a plea for supporters of trans rights to speak up, telling her followers, “If you are a cisgender person who is an ally of [the trans community] I think now is the time to speak up, and make your voice heard, and let your trans, non-binary friends and just the community at large know that you’re there for them and will keep fighting for them.”