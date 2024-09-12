Chappell Roan capped off her huge first trip to the MTV Video Music Awards with a major win and a powerful message.

Roan won the fan-voted award for Best New Artist, beating contenders like Gracie Abrams and Tyla. The “Pink Pony Club” singer was visibly overwhelmed when her name was announced. As she got closer to the stage, what at first appeared to be a purse was actually a Moleskine-style notebook. Some people bring folded up papers, an iPhone, or a napkin to the stage to remember names while they accept awards. The Midwest Princess brought a whole notebook.

“I want to read—I wrote a speech—from my diary,” she said, giggling as she flipped to the page that had her poignant tribute to queer community.

“I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me,” she said. “And I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop all around. To the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love…or hate. And thank you to the people who are fans who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joys and my fears. Thank you for listening.”

Then, the 26-year-old native Missourian, who identifies as a lesbian, addressed her roots. “And for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now: I see you. I understand you, because I am one of you,” she said. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can be exactly who you want to be, b----.”

Earlier in the night, Roan set the VMAs stage ablaze, literally. She kicked off her Joan of Arc-inspired performance of “Good Luck, Babe” by shooting a flaming arrow at a castle, and performing in front of an army of knights in armor as it burned behind her.

Joan of Arc was Roan’s inspiration for the entire night. She wore a dress inspired by Arc on the red carpet, where she channeled the saint’s defiance during an altercation with a rude photographer. As she won her first VMA, she was dressed in a glittery gown with a hood that resembled a glamorized glow-up of Joan of Arc’s iconic chainmail outfit.