Charlie Sheen’s estranged daughter Sami was left in tears after hearing what her father said about her in his new Netflix documentary, which was released last week.

Social media star Sami Sheen, 21, posted a TikTok of herself staring at the camera on Thursday, while somber music played in the background.

“I didn’t know I was the reason he got sober,” she wrote in a caption accompanying the clip. “Honestly, a 10/10 documentary.”

Sheen released an autobiography titled The Book of Sheen: A Memoir, alongside Netflix doc aka Charlie Sheen earlier this month, and admitted in both releases that his eldest daughter was the catalyst for him quitting drugs and alcohol.

The turning point in his battle with addiction, he revealed, came during a car ride in 2017, when Sami was 13-years-old. After becoming inebriated and forgetting he needed to pick his daughter up from an appointment, Sheen called a family friend and asked him to drive the pair of them.

“On the drive back to my house, Sam was very quiet,” Charlie wrote. “I didn’t need to be clairvoyant to know exactly what she was thinking. Why is Dad not driving—again? Why isn’t it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will Dad ever return? I miss him.”

Charlie Sheen said an incident involving his daughter in 2017 was the reason he got sober. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

He added: “I missed him too. There was only one thing that felt worse than betraying myself, and that was failing my children. In that car, on that day, with my best friend and a child I adore, I joined Sam in those mirrors and saw a guy who was desperate to finally come home for real.”

That was the moment the star said he finally decided to get serious about sobriety, and has remained that way ever since.

“Like I’ve always said, life comes down to doers and talkers, and there was really nothing left for me to say,” Sheen wrote of the experience. “It was time to shut the f--k up and get busy doing. Sam wasn’t my final straw; she was my first harvest. On December 11, I took two Valium and drank three beers. On December 12, I quit drinking for good.”

Although Sheen has admitted he “doesn’t really know” what led to his estrangement from Sami, the 21-year-old said cracks in their relationship formed after a text conversation in 2024 “tumbled into something really big,” and saw the Hollywood star say “some crazy stuff.”

“I’ve had him blocked for a minute now,” Sami told the Casual Chaos podcast. “I had to block his email as well, and then he actually got a new number on Christmas to text me other crazy stuff where I had to block that number. I had to put a stop to it and tell him, ‘Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy.’”

Sami's mother Denise Richards joined her ex-husband at the premiere of his Netflix doc "aka Charlie Sheen." Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Sheen however had a more positive perspective when it came to his relationship with his eldest daughter. “There’s some stuff going on with Sami, but we’ll fix it,” he told People last week. “I’ve got more days behind me than in front of me and that’s fine.