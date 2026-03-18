Chelsea Handler Reveals the Full Horror of Buying RFK Jr.’s House

Chelsea Handler is still in shock that she bought Robert F. Kennedy’s “unlivable” home in Los Angeles, and she firmly blames the Health and Human Services Secretary.

Handler, 51, purchased the $5.9 million Brentwood mansion from RFK Jr., 72, and his wife, Cheryl Hines, 60, five years ago, but was only able to move in this week because there was “a lot of drama with the house,” she confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

After the years-long saga, Handler revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel that she has finally moved into the multi-million dollar home.

Chelsea Handler said the fact that she bought a home from RFK Jr. is "laughable." Getty/The Daily Beast

“I just did move in for the first time yesterday, so I’m good,” she said. “I mean, I have chlamydia, herpes, and what else does he have? Measles.”

“I didn’t know I was buying it. I know that is laughable. You can laugh at me!” she said, addressing the audience. “I didn’t know I was buying it from RFK Jr. because it was a blind trust, and the house feels like I bought it from RFK Jr."

There were “a lot of problems” with the house, she told Kimmel, which “didn’t get caught during inspection.” “I blame him,” she said, referring to RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. with wife Cheryl Hines, daughters Kyra and Kick Kennedy, and Donald Trump at his swearing in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office. Andrew Caballero/AFP via Getty Images

Although Handler managed to move in, she remains skeptical about the home’s previous inhabitants and current energy. “If anyone knows anybody who blesses homes, please contact me also,” she told the audience.

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines for comment.

Handler first spoke about her regretted real-estate move on an episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast. According to the Grammy-nominated comedian, the house was “f---ed up” and didn’t have “a proper foundation.”

Handler reiterated to Kimmel that the transaction was anonymous, meaning she did not know whose home she was purchasing, until she received a note from Hines.

“Cheryl Hines sent me a note saying, ‘Thank you. We’re so excited you bought our house. Let us know if there’s anything we can do.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, no,’” Handler groaned.

Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sent Chelsea Handler a note after the comedian purchased the couple's L.A. home. GALO PAGUAY/Galo Paguay / AFP via Getty Images

“He’s like the one person in the world that I would flag whose house not to buy!” Handler expressed her feelings about the Secretary of Health and Human Services clearly on her podcast, too, calling him the “embodiment of everything that is wrong with this administration.”

Adding to her rift with the Kennedy family, Handler told Kimmel that she should “stay away from the Kennedys in general.”

“Every time I’m involved with a Kennedy... something happens.” The list of such disasters included a skiing catastrophe and a wardrobe malfunction while sailing with Ethel Kennedy.