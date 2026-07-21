‘SNL’ Star Reveals How Lorne Michaels Reacted to Her Quitting

Chloe Fineman has revealed how Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels reacted to her surprise exit from the show.

“He was, in classic form, he was watching like England vs. Argentina. He was doing, like, the coolest thing in the world with the coolest people, but we had a lovely talk,” Fineman told Variety at the premiere of Apple TV’s The Dink.

Fineman, 38, said Michaels, 81, said he would call her back because he was “at the game.”

Fineman's exit follows those of SNL veterans Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, and Bowen Yang. Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images

“I was like, the soccer game?” Fineman said, laughing. “I made a joke, I was like, ‘I assume you’re rooting for England because you’re energetically very British?’”

When the two spoke later, she said they had a “really lovely chat” about her decision. The veteran SNL star joined the NBC show in 2019 for its 45th season.

Fineman announced her next move on Instagram, writing, “After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it’s time for my next chapter.”

“It’s cliché to say this, but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door.”

She also gave a shout-out to Michaels, writing, “Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”

SNL creator and head huncho Lorne Michaels during the Goodnights at SNL’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Fineman is the latest cast member to announce their departure. Last September, Ego Nwodim announced her voluntary exit, also after starring on the sketch show in seven seasons.

Prior to Nwodim’s exit, there was a mass firing of other stars: Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner. Bowen Yang also departed in December 2025.

Chloe Fineman is making a career change, poised to appear in a slew of new projects. NBC/Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty

Fineman has a slate of new projects ahead. Shortly after announcing her departure, the comedian and actress was named as a cast member in Netflix’s upcoming drama Myron Bolitar. She was reportedly offered the new role just hours before quitting her SNL gig. “It all unfolded in one day. It happened very quickly,” a source told Page Six. “Chloe went back and forth, but it was a smart move—she knew she couldn’t say no.”

She is also set to appear in comedy films The Dink and Love Language later this year and, at an undisclosed date, Amazon’s Red, White & Royal Wedding.