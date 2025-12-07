Colin Jost Shocks ‘SNL’ Audience With Dark Epstein Island Joke

Colin Jost drew groans and then some applause with a Jeffrey Epstein joke.

Jost, reacting to the new pictures of Epstein’s island released by House Democrats on Wednesday, noted, “I think definitely the craziest detail of these photos was that there was one room with just a dentist’s chair in it.”

Jost said that the chair “seems very weird, but keep in mind: a lot of [Epstein’s] girlfriends still had braces.”

Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost talking about Epstein retreat. NBC

The joke drew some shocked groans from the audience, which Jost leaned into.

“Oh,” Jost teased the viewers, “You think the victims should have crooked teeth?”

Jost also joked that the pictures of Epstein’s island made the place look “not as nice as I remember.”

Co-anchor Michael Che had his own fun with the ongoing Epstein scandal, showing audiences an edited clip of Donald Trump’s 1992 cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

In the edited clip, Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister asks Trump, “Excuse me, where’s Jeffrey Epstein?” and Trump casually answers, “Down the hall and to the left.”

Che also ripped into Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for her infamous 2024 memoir anecdote that she once killed her own dog.

Che showed a picture of Noem smiling and said, “Kristi Noem, seen here watching the end of Marley and Me…”

Saturday Night Live, Michael Che joking about Kristi Noem NBC

Jost also ripped into Trump’s fake peace prize, which was awarded to him by FIFA on Friday.

“FIFA actually invented a fake peace prize in Trump’s honor, and that’s why the trophy shows Trump’s gnarled hands dragging the entire earth into hell,” Jost said.

Building off Jost’s FIFA material, Che told viewers, “The World Cup draw was held Friday, and Team USA will first face Paraguay.”