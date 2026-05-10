Colin Jost Stuns ‘SNL’ Crowd With Wild Jeffrey Epstein Joke

Colin Jost drew some groans from the audience with his response to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide note.

The convicted sex trafficker’s final note was released by a federal judge on Wednesday. Epstein had written at the end of the message, “Watcha want me to do—Bust out cryin!! NO FUN. NOT WORTH IT!!”

Colin Jost on Epstein's suicide note. NBC

Jost noted that this line was an apparent reference to the 1994 kids’ movie, The Little Rascals.

"And I think this note is real,“ Jost said, ”because little rascals were Epstein’s type."

The joke received delighted groans from the crowd. Both Jost and co-anchor Michael Che seemed amused by the audience’s disgust.

Che sparked a few groans himself with a joke about FBI Director Kash Patel’s eyes.

“Kash Patel has reportedly been giving out bottles of his personalized whiskey to his FBI staff,” Che said, describing a true story reported by The Atlantic this week.

Che joked, “Kash Patel Whiskey: so strong you won’t be able to see straight.”

He showed Patel’s official White House photo, in which the FBI director stared at the camera with his wide, seemingly unfocused eyes.

Michael Che pokes fun at Kash Patel. NBC

Earlier in the segment, Jost voiced concern over President Trump’s response on Friday to the Hantavirus outbreak on an international cruise ship.

“Officials around the world are tracking passengers potentially infected with the virus,” Jost said. “Which sounds scary, but let the president calm your fears…”

He then showed a clip of Trump telling reporters on Friday, “It’s very much, we hope, under control.”

“That’s such great news, but why does that sound familiar?” Jost asked, before playing a clip of Trump downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic in a January 2020 interview.

Trump had told reporters about COVID, “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. And we have it under control, it’s going to be just fine.”

“And it was,” Jost replied, giving a sarcastic thumbs up.

SNL, Jost responding to 2020 clip of Trump downplaying COVID NBC

Although 1.2 million Americans died from the COVID-19 pandemic after Trump claimed to have it under control, the Hantavirus doesn’t appear capable of spreading as far.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classified the outbreak as “Level 3,” ABC News reported, indicating that the threat to the public is low.