Comedians Roast Trump’s Delusional Belief That He’s Healthy

Three prominent comedians shared their unfiltered thoughts on Trump’s “unexplainable” energy as concerns over the 79-year-old president’s health mount.

On Thursday’s episode of the Fly on the Wall podcast, hosts and SNL alums David Spade and Dana Carvey spoke to MAGA-friendly but politically unpredictable comedian Tim Dillon about the president.

“What’s your take on how Trump has his energy at 80 with purple legs and purple hands and is out there just yelling?” Carvey asked Dillon.

David Spade, Dana Carvey, and Tim Dillon discussed Trump's health. YouTube/Fly on the Wall

Dillon, 41, responded, “I mean, my mother said to me once—she was, of course, a morbidly obese schizophrenic who died in a public institution—but she said to me near the end of her life, ‘McDonald’s is healthy.’ It was one of the last things she said. It was one of the last pieces of wisdom my mother said before she died."

“So that is something that I think people in my mother and Trump’s generation believe: that McDonald’s is healthy, and I think if you believe something, it’s kind of true,” he continued. “This is what Trump has kind of exposed.”

The president's bruised hand has raised questions. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Dillon, shifting gears slightly, then postulated that whatever the president seems to do is working for him.

“Trump doesn’t seem to buy into the idea that McDonald’s is bad for you and exercise is good for you. Like, he doesn’t like to move too much because he thinks his body only has so many movements,” he said. “He’s on his own path, but it’s worked.”

Comedian Tim Dillon has called Trump's presidency "the greatest con in history." The Tim Dillon Show

The three comedians then contrasted Trump’s health to that of former President Joe Biden. “It’s funny to go from Biden, who was sort of barely moving. And then you get Trump, who’s the exact opposite,” Spade said.

Carvey added that Trump’s energy is “kind of unexplainable.”

“He’s having fun,” Dillon responded. “That’s so much of life... are you having fun? And I think he’s having fun.”

Dillon’s stance on Trump remains a bit opaque. He was credited as one of the many podcasters boosting Trump’s popularity, having interviewed Vice President JD Vance in the days leading up to the 2024 election.

But his self-proclaimed neutrality toward the administration was further muddied by remarks made earlier this month on The Tim Dillon Show. The comedian said Trump’s second term is “the greatest con in history.”

President Donald Trump mimics firing a gun during a news conference in the White House briefing room about the war in Iran. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Speaking to the president’s war in Iran, Dillon suggested, “It is the greatest scam in history. You got to hand it to him. And I mean, truly, and...not in like not in a moral way, but like you got to hand it to him. This is the greatest about face in political history that I have really ever seen. It is the greatest scam.”

Following his initial assessment of the war, Dillon then deemed it “a geopolitical nightmare” and “an economic catastrophe.”

“Our government’s completely dysfunctional, and everybody knows it,” he said.