Flailing Trump, 79, Humiliated as Truth Social Users Revolt Against Him

Donald Trump’s favorite safe space is turning into a scene of public humiliation for the 79-year-old president.

Analysis by The New York Times found that thousands of Trump’s own supporters have lashed out on Truth Social over his handling of the conflict with Iran. Under a string of recent posts, users on the traditionally Trump-fawning social media platform responded with anger, confusion, and disappointment, with many accusing the president of betraying his “America First” promises.

Some said his threats against Iran were reckless and immoral, while others were particularly outraged by his expletive-filled Easter post in which he threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure, and another one soon after in which he warned that a “whole civilization will die tonight.”

While he ultimately backed off on Tuesday evening and agreed to a two‑week ceasefire with Tehran, his over-the-top posts have enraged many of his MAGA allies.

Truth Social

“Even if it was a joke, you’re actually so immature it’s sad and I voted for you twice, and stick up for you all day long on Facebook,” one account with the username “Trumpwillsaveus2024” wrote on Truth Social.

One user who said they backed Trump “100%” accused him of showing a “lust for blood.” Another self-described “Trump loving conservative” warned that the rhetoric could destroy his legacy, adding: “I’m honestly heartbroken.”

Another user said: “You’re utterly destroying your presidency with this nonsense. It’s probably too late to course correct at this point. A shameful waste of a great start.”

A separate post read: “Mr. President you are losing me as a supporter with this kind of behavior. I have supported you for so long and I am just to my point where I am ready to wash my hands of supporting you. I have been put through a lot of garbage for supporting you since 2016."

Even some supporters who initially backed military action turned on Trump after he backed away from his threat and agreed to a temporary ceasefire. Many blasted the move as weak, while others said the entire escalation “made zero sense.”

Truth Social

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump’s war with Iran has rattled some within his own party. The war has seen at least 13 U.S. service members killed, and oil and gas prices soar for an electorate already squeezed by affordability concerns.

There have also been questions about what Trump hopes to achieve in Iran, with the president offering conflicting explanations of his motivations and failing to clarify how long the war will last.

As a result, polls have largely shown the public is opposed to Trump’s actions in Iran. And that includes Republicans. A Fox News poll conducted late last month showed Trump’s approval among Republicans dropped to 84 percent, his lowest level of the second term, down from 92 percent last March.

The drop was driven largely by non-MAGA Republicans, whose approval of Trump fell 11 points over the past year, from 70 percent to 59 percent.

Some of the most diehard MAGA figures have also spoken out against Trump since his Easter post.

“The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness,” wrote far-right influencer Candace Owens.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones wrote on X: “The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people! Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie. This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!”

On his broadcast on Tuesday, he suggested Trump “got demon possessed” or “had an aneurysm.”