Vance Is Boasting He Knows What’s in Epstein Files to Random Dinner Guests

Vice President JD Vance casually informed a comedian over dinner what’s in the files connected to Jeffrey Epstein while trying to downplay their significance.

Tim Dillon made the revelation on an “emergency” episode of his podcast titled “The Epstein Cover-Up.” Featured on the episode was conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones, one of several Donald Trump supporters who have turned on the president over his handling of the Epstein case.

“[Attorney General Pam] Bondi said we have 10,000 hours of video. I had dinner last week with the vice president,” Dillon said. “He told me that that was commercial pornography, they do not have videos of any powerful person in a compromising position. That’s the party line that they’re going with?”

“If that’s the case, why would Pam Bondi call it evidence? She’s not an idiot. She’s the attorney general,” Dillon added. “Why would she say she has files on her desk if none of these implicated anybody?”

Tom Dillion (left) hosted an “emergency podcast” to discuss the Jeffrey Epstein saga with Alex Jones. Screengrab/The Tom Dillon Show

The fallout from the Department of Justice and FBI’s handling of the files related to Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, doesn’t appear to be blowing over anytime soon, even as Trump desperately tries to launch wave after wave of distractions.

Multiple MAGA figures including Trump demanded the release of all evidence and files connected to Epstein amid speculation that there exists a list of high-profile names that implicates them in the pedophile’s offenses.

However, the DOJ and FBI shot down claims of the existence of any so-called “client list” belonging to Epstein, despite Bondi stating in February that it was “on my desk right now” awaiting review. The FBI and DOJ also stated that there will be no further arrests in connection to Epstein’s crimes and that he took his own life, and was not murdered, inside his New York jail cell in August 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends for years but fell out around 2004 over a Palm Beach real estate deal. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Another top MAGA figure who spent years demanding the release of the Epstein files was Vance himself. In a December 2021 X post, Vance wrote: “What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh…”

In a June 2025 interview with comedian Theo Von, Vance added, “Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list. That is an important thing.” On July 16, Von asked Vance “what changed?” while resharing the clip on X.

On his podcast, Dillon questioned why Trump and Vance were once desperate for the Epstein files to be made public but are now suggesting everyone move on from the saga.

“It just feels like they’re they’re covering something. For sure, 100 percent,” Dillon said. “And I feel like they’re telling a story, and the story doesn’t make any sense.”

Dillion’s podcast regularly gets hundreds of thousands of views online. The comedian, who claims to be equally critical of Democrats and Republicans, interviewed Vance in the days leading up to the 2024 election.

He is also a regular guest of Joe Rogan, who was one of several podcasters the president spoke to during the 2024 campaign to try and engage younger voters.