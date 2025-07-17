MAGA Podcaster Hits Vance With His Own Epstein Comments in Public Callout

Vice President JD Vance has now entered the Jeffrey Epstein chat, with resurfaced footage from a MAGA podcaster coming back to haunt him.

Vance went on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast last October, shortly before the 2024 presidential election. As the pair were discussing Vance’s childhood, he noted: “Everybody in politics has a vice that’s much worse than alcoholism.”

Von then says: “Release the list!” Both men laugh hysterically before Vance adds, “Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list, that is an important thing. We can go down that rabbit hole.”

The VP then moves onto another subject in the two-hour interview.

Theo Von and JD Vance discuss Jeffrey Epstein on a podcast. screen grab

On Wednesday, X account Call to Activism shared the October clip, which it said was going viral, and tweeted: “Hey JD, what changed? Let’s blast this everywhere before he tries to erase it.”

Von then reposted the video, adding, “Yeah what changed?”

The Daily Beast has contacted JD Vance for comment.

The podcaster, who has 1.6 million followers on X, had a mix of comments including, “You got duped”, “Let this s--t go, seriously it is old,” and “Good question.”

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. REUTERS

President Donald Trump has been actively trying to deflect from the Epstein issue, calling it a “hoax” on his Truth Social account on Wednesday.

He said any MAGA voters who were still discussing it were “my PAST supporters” who have “bought into this “bulls--t,” hook, line, and sinker."

Trump then called them “weaklings.”

The vice president has kept quiet about the rumored Epstein client list since the the Department of Justice and FBI formally denied its existence earlier this month and insisted that Epstein did die by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.