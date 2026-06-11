The Daily Show ripped into first lady Melania Trump for her celebratory speech on artificial intelligence, suggesting that her remarks were scripted by AI itself.

“Yesterday at the White House, Melania hosted an AI event,” Lydic began, “Continuing the long tradition of first ladies in tech, from when Eleanor Roosevelt set the high score at Guitar Hero 5 to when Nancy Reagan debuted the first dick-sucking machine.”

“And Melania was so excited about AI, she even did an impression of it,” the anchor continued.

First lady Melania Trump hosted a ceremony for the inaugural Presidential AI Challenge National Champion Awards in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

The first lady delivered a metaphor-riddled speech about artificial intelligence, one that sounded suspiciously akin to what a chatbot would write. “Today is about opening doors,” Melania said at the event. “When the doors open, passions flow, courage blossoms, and dreams are realized. AI inspires. Use this chapter of your life to sail away with your dreams.”

Lydic took a moment to imitate the first lady, saying mockingly, “Sail away to the chapter of your life on the rocket ship of your courage as you blossom into the stars.”

“AI inspires. Use this chapter of your life to sail away with your dreams," Melania told attendees at the event. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

“What, what was the prompt to write that speech?” she asked incredulously. “ChatGPT, give me metaphor,” Lydic said with an accent. “No, give me all the metaphors!”

At the event, Melania crowned student winners at the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge National Champion Awards Ceremony. During the speech, the first lady said, “Keep using artificial intelligence as a muse—to open new pathways, and ultimately, to achieve personal growth and success.”

First lady Melania Trump showed off a robot at a White House event in March. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The anchor said Melania, 55, has been into “dystopian technology” for a while now, cutting to footage of the first lady lauding the abilities of robots. This was exemplified by a bizarre March event in which a human-like robot walked alongside the first lady and spoke to several attendees in 11 languages.

In one instance displayed by The Daily Show, Melania told reporters, “The robots are here.”

“The robots are here, asking you to join us—I mean them. Them,” Lydic joked. “Delete previous sentence.”