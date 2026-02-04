‘Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Crashes ‘Melania’ Premiere to Roast MAGA Moviegoers

Who are the first lady’s superfans, and what do they have to say about her big documentary? The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper took on the task of finding out.

Klepper ventured to Washington, D.C. to crash the premiere of the $75 million Amazon-MGM production at the Kennedy Center and confronted unsuspecting Melania fans with some very pointed questions.

“People are stressed about the affordability crisis, the issues with Greenland. People are dying in Minneapolis. My big question for you is, who are you wearing?” Klepper facetiously asked one MAGA moviegoer.

Jordan Klepper interviews moviegoers before the 'Melania' premiere. YouTube/The Daily Show

“Well, in my soul, I’m wearing the truth and freedom,” she answered back, before showing off her dress.

Beyond the Melania moviegoers, Klepper also managed to roast disgraced Hollywood director Brett Ratner, who made Melania and recently appeared in a viral photograph with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Jeff Bezos, the Amazon billionaire turned Trump-friend.

To one “friend” of Ratner’s he interviewed, Klepper repeatedly said “Me Too,” referencing the sexual misconduct allegations made against the director at the height of the #MeToo movement.

“I think it’s a reclamation of the divine feminine,” a fan said to the Daily Show comedian, describing what the first lady’s doc means.

“So it’s not a $40-million payoff from Jeff Bezos just to kiss up to Donald Trump?” Klepper responded.

First lady Melania Trump appears at the New York Stock Exchange, where she rang the opening bell on January 28, 2026, ahead of her movie's release. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The rest of the interviews went similarly. Klepper pointed out the atrocities that have taken place in the last month alone—namely, the murders of civilians by federal agents in Minnesota—and the responses he received were nothing short of ironic.

“I hope it wasn’t the last 20 days,” Klepper joked to one attendee, referring to the documentary’s focus on the “20 days” leading to the presidential inauguration. “Greenland, those murders in Minneapolis... Hopefully it’s the earlier 20 days.”

Klepper was full of quips for the MAGA fans. “Maybe Epstein pops in!” he tells one confused audience member. To another, he quipped that Melania’s journey to becoming the first lady of the United States is “truly an immigrant story.”

'Melania' seen being promoted in London. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The Melania documentary was released in theaters globally on Jan. 30, following its premiere at the Trump-Kennedy Center. The documentary has been praised by MAGA for its commercial success, marking the biggest box office opening for a documentary of its kind in a decade. Despite the numbers, critics have panned the movie, and many have pointed out that its $7 million weekend opening falls far short of recouping the millions poured into the project.