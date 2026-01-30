‘Melania’ Takes Its Place Among Historically Maligned Movies

Melania Trump’s documentary is sinking to the depths of online review platforms.

On Letterboxd, the popular social media film review platform, the First Lady’s Amazon-MGM project, Melania, is tied for the fourth-lowest-rated film among over 1.1 million films on the site.

"Melania" premiered at the recently renamed Trump Kennedy Center, with some notable absences from son Barron and stepdaughter Ivanka. Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

Melania, which grants viewers “unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, through the eyes of the First Lady-elect herself,” has received just a 1.2 rating out of five. According to Letterboxd, 93% of viewers gave it just a half point.

The rating places Melania among the most maligned movies in history, including the all-too-relevant Disaster Movie, the second failed Home Alone reboot, and recent flop Cats, which the Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon reviewed at the time as a “boring disaster filled with joyless pussies.”

Fallon described the first lady’s documentary as an “unbelievable abomination of filmmaking.”

"Melania is a level of insipid propaganda that almost resists review; it’s so expected and utterly pointless," he added.

"Melania" has been review-bombed into the bottom depths of Letterboxd's over 1.1 million films. It is now has the fourth lowest rating of any film. Letterboxd/screengrab

The documentary is the first project by Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, 56, since he was let go by Warner Bros. after several women accused him of sexual assault. Ratner has since denied all claims, but appeared recently in the Epstein Files alongside Jean-Luc Brunel, who has been accused of providing girls to Jeffrey Epstein.

The documentary sparked an eight-figure bidding war among streamers for its licensing rights. Ultimately, Amazon won with a $40 million offer. The company then sank another $35 million into marketing.

The promotional effort seemed to pay off as the documentary made front-page news nationally, but probably not the kind of press she imagined.

Two-thirds of the documentary’s crew members requested that their names be removed from the film’s credits.

“Do you have any idea how bad a movie has to be for a crew member to not want a credit?“ late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked his audience on Thursday.

“Like, remember that weird Cats movie from like five or six years ago? Everyone got their credits on that one. Everyone," Kimmel said.

"Melania" is among the lowest-rated films on Letterboxd, tied for the fourth lowest rating at 1.2 out of five. Letterboxd/screengrab

The rating stems from an effort by viewers and non-viewers alike to review-bomb the film. Over 3,000 users have reviewed the film, despite it premiereing in theaters today.

“If they showed this on a plane, people would still walk out,” one reviewer wrote.

“I pirated this movie and now I want my money back,” added another, who gave it half a point,” another stated.

“On the bright side Brett Ratner can now say he’s made a movie with worse reviews and lower attendance than Movie 43. That’s pretty hard to accomplish without making a snuff film or scat porn! Good job!” a third wrote.

The film has not yet been rated on Rotten Tomatoes or IMDB.

As theaters across the country remain largely empty, Trump said, "many people are calling it the greatest film since the invention of film," on Truth Social Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

The film premiered on Thursday night without Barron Trump, 19, Melania’s son, or Ivanka Trump, 44, her stepdaughter, present. Trump and nearly his entire cabinet attended.

It was released to over 2,000 theaters today, and it has yet to be seen how the lower-than-expected attnedence with result. Fallon noted that 12 people attended his New York City screening, in a theater with roughly 200 seats.

After its theatrical run, the film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.