Break out your pom-poms and get ready to celebrate: the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are finally getting a much-deserved raise.

The team revealed the news on the second season of their Netflix documentary series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. According to Megan McElaney, a fourth-year veteran on the team, the cheerleaders are getting a “life-changing” 400 percent pay raise for the 2025 season.

This is a huge win for the cheerleaders, who have been fighting for better fair pay since former cheerleader Erica Wilkins sued the team back in 2018, alleging that she made less than the team’s mascot for her work. The case was settled a year later, resulting in an increase of wages from $8 to $12 and the game day rate from $200 to $400.

When Season 1 of the series premiered back in 2024, the world was shocked to learn that the cheerleaders were barely making minimum wage. During the show, former Dallas Cowboy cheerleader Kat Puryear compared their wages to a “substitute teacher” or a “Chick-Fil-A” worker that’s full time.”

The revelation about the cheerleaders’ unfair salaries sparked outrage online, with many people pointing out the irony that players make millions of dollars a year, while the cheerleaders are essentially told to be “grateful” for minimum wage.

The Dallas Cowboys owners justify paying their cheerleaders a paltry salary (equal to a "full-time Chick-fil-A worker") bc it is a privilege & the women are finding their purpose, passion & sisterhood. The football players make tens of millions per year.https://t.co/8qp4X5SVFM — Amy Diehl, Ph.D. (@amydiehl) June 20, 2024

Tell me why @dallascowboys severely underpay their cheerleaders?! The players get paid in the millions and a cheerleaders barely get $15 an hour?! pic.twitter.com/45ae0nGB9D — Ava Garden Wilder (@CherrificBird) June 14, 2025

These Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are ruining their hips, necks, backs and their longterm health for that franchise and allowing them to profit from and exploit their image. Meanwhile all they get in return from Jerry is the salary of a fast food worker.



Eat the rich lmfao. — Lauren Elizabeth🌹 (@xLauren_Mx) June 15, 2025

In an interview with the New York Times, former cheerleader Jada McLean provided more details about the raise. In 2024, McLean claims she made around $15 dollars an hour and $500 per game. With the raise, cheerleaders can now make $75 per hour or more, depending on the number of years spent on the team.

People on social media celebrated the win, reiterating that the raise was “long overdue.”

“About time. They deserve it and had been exploited for far too long,” an X user commented.

Another user was happy for the squad, but still thought they deserve more.

Hope they are getting paid better. I see veterans now get $75 per hour. But honestly should be more given how much they make for that company. Also tbh they are the talent because who are even the cowboys at this point without their cheerleaders https://t.co/H4xLWK0fwI — What is it the braids (@MavyMave) June 18, 2025

“Hope they are getting paid better. I see veterans now get $75 per hour. But honestly should be more given how much they make for that company. Also, tbh, they are the talent because who are even the cowboys at this point without their cheerleaders,” they wrote.