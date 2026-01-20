David Beckham’s Alleged Ex Praises His Son for Speaking ‘Truth’

People with alleged ties to the Beckham family have been speaking out following Brooklyn Beckham’s public outing of their family feud—and now his father’s alleged mistress would like a word.

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham’s former personal assistant, alleged in 2004 that she’d had an affair with her soccer pro boss. Beckham immediately denied her claim, calling her story of a four-month entanglement “ludicrous.” Loos, now 48, reacted to the 26-year-old’s scathing Instagram post accusing his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin” his marriage.

“So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!!” she wrote in a reply to now-disabled comments from a supporter on her latest Instagram post. “I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!” she added.

Loos alleged that she and David Beckham had an affair when she worked as his personal assistant in the early 2000s. Justin Goff Photos/Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

When another commenter called Brooklyn’s admission “fascinating,” Loos replied, “The truth always comes out ❤️.”

On Monday, Brooklyn—the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham—broke his silence following months of speculation about a rift with his parents. “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he began the long-winded post, in which he said his mother “hijacked” his first dance with his wife at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

“I’ve never felt more humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote, claiming his parents “never treated him the same” after he refused to sign away the rights to his name before the wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham claims his parents have been trying to "ruin" his marriage. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

He also alleges his siblings were enlisted to “attack” him on social media and that his parents “value public promotion and endorsements above all else.”

David Beckham, 50, seemed to address his son’s accusations when he appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box, saying on the show, “Children are allowed to make mistakes, that’s how they learn. So that’s what I try to teach my kids, but you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well.”

Loos praised Brooklyn Beckham on Monday for "finally speaking publicly" about his parents. Justin Goff Photos/Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

Loos, for her part, has continued to stand by her story of having had an affair with Beckham despite his denial. She reupped her claim last March, telling 60 Minutes Australia, “I never lied.”

Victoria Beckham has never publicly confirmed that an affair took place, but called the height of the rumors “the hardest period” of her and Beckham’s marriage.