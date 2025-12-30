Denise Richards and Ex Booted From L.A. Mansion in Ugly Divorce Drama

Denise Richards and her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, were ordered to vacate the home they once shared in Calabasas.

The couple, who signed a lease for the property in June 2020, were evicted by their landlord, John Karan, on Friday. In his lawsuit, Karan demanded $84,000 in back rent, according to US Weekly. Karan initially filed the suit in Nov. 2025, claiming that Richards, 54, and Phypers, 53, had failed to pay rent for months.

Denise Richards filed for divorce from husband Aaron Phypers after six years of marriage. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions / JOPR

Richards married Phypers in 2018. The actress moved out of their rented home in late 2023, according to Page Six, and filed for divorce in July 2025. Phypers and his family continue to reside in the six-bedroom house. The filing against the couple states that Karan tried to contact Phypers about months of unpaid rent, but was unable to reach him.

Meanwhile, Phypers filed court documents requesting an emergency hearing in his case for spousal support from Richards. He said his monthly expenses, including the rent, would total $100,000. Phypers outlined his debt, which included $180,000 owed to his landlord, US Weekly reported. He revealed his total debt amounted to nearly $850,000.

Denise Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. Jim Spellman/WireImage

“I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone unless the hearing can be advanced to an earlier date and orders can be entered allowing me access to the substantial funds that are being controlled by [Richards],” Phypers alleged in the docs, according to Page Six.

Their ongoing divorce has been shrouded with drama, including Phypers accusing Richards of infidelity and drug addiction, and Richards alleging that she got concussions after three separate altercations with Phypers, who denied the claims.

In November, Richards won a five-year restraining order against her ex, requiring Phypers to stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times. The suit also requires Phypers to refrain from sharing any information about his former wife with the media.