Denise Richards Wins Restraining Order Against Ex
STAY AWAY
Denise Richards is celebrating a legal victory in her ongoing divorce battle, with a judge granting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. The ruling requires Phypers, 53, to stay at least 100 yards away from the actress at all times, and bars him from sharing any information about Richards with the media. He is also banned from owning or purchasing firearms. The ruling comes four months after Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers, whom she accused of abusing her throughout their seven-year marriage. Richards also accused her ex of violating that restraining order by sharing nude photos of her, taken from her laptop, with the press. Phypers denied all allegations and accused Richards of causing her own injuries, hiding a drug addiction, having an affair, and trashing their former home. In October, Phypers was arrested in connection with assault allegations, and now faces four felony charges, including two counts of injuring a spouse. As part of Friday’s ruling, Richards is permitted to record any future conversations she has with Phypers. The judge also mandated that Phypers return his ex-wife’s laptop.