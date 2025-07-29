Denise Richards Claims Husband Violated Restraining Order to Steal Nude Photos
BARING IT ALL
Denise Richards has accused her estranged husband Aaron Phypers of violating a restraining order she had filed against him in order to steal her personal laptop containing nude photos and other sensitive materials. In a new court filing, Richards, 54, claims Phypers “disturbed her peace” by sharing naked pictures and text messages from the laptop with the media, without her consent, and has demanded he return the computer and all of its contents to her lawyer. The actress has called for Phypers, 52, to be “prohibited from using, delivering, copying, printing, or disclosing any text messages, emails, photos, notes or other content from my cell phone or laptop or any other of my electronic devices,” TMZ reported. Phypers filed for divorce in July, after six years of marriage, later alleging that Richards had cheated on him. (He has asserted that text messages on her laptop backed up his claims.) Richards was subsequently granted a temporary restraining order after accusing her ex of physical and verbal abuse; Phypers has also filed a police report accusing her of assault, vandalism and theft.