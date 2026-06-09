Diehard Knicks Celeb Pleads With Fans to Stop Violent Brawls

Diehard Knicks fan Ben Stiller has decried his team’s fans for violently attacking opposing fans and rioting after New York lost its first home NBA Finals game in 27 years.

Stiller, 60, who has been a Knicks courtside mainstay since he began attending games with his father, comedian Jerry Stiller, in the 1970s, condemned his team’s fanbase after their dramatic 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

“Being a Knick fan doesn’t mean being disrespectful to Spurs fans in any way,” the Zoolander star wrote on X. “We get caught up during the games but we gotta show respect to our fellow humans…"

Ben Stiller has been a stalwart of the Knicks' celebrity row, which frequently features Timothee Chalamet, Tina Fey, and Tracy Morgan. Vincent Carchietta/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Knicks’ loss, numerous New York fans at the Bryant Park watch party—which was held after President Donald Trump’s presence canceled the watch party outside MSG—antagonized and attacked opposing fans, in addition to knocking down a potted tree and a bus sign—the latter of which was later wielded as a weapon.

In the minutes following the game, fans poured onto the park’s adjoining 42nd Street, where they jumped on cabs, struck “windshields with lightsabers,” and “threw beer bottles at officers,” according to ABC7. The report says “several people” were injured, including five NYPD officers.

Jomboy Media, a New York-based sports media company, also called out the behavior, simply writing, “This sucks.”

In the video, a lone Spurs fan is swarmed by a crowd after two Knicks fans identify the individual by yelling “Spurs jersey! Spurs jersey!” and pointing at him. After the fan is pushed by several members of the crowd, he begins sprinting away while swinging his fists violently at random people, who, in turn, punch back and throw him to the ground while tearing at his jersey. They further punch him after he is downed onto the sidewalk.

Spurs fans had to hide behind police to stay safe from angry mob of Knicks fans 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/0kAuf3P6BR — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) June 9, 2026

Other videos circulating on X, some of which have garnered millions of views overnight, show similar scenes of Knicks fans tearing Spurs fans’ jerseys off and punching them. In one video, a group of Spurs fans stands behind eight NYPD officers as hundreds of Knicks fans encircle them.

NYPD officers arrested 21 individuals from the Bryant Park watch party, according to ABC7. Eight were charged with offenses ranging from assault on a police officer to criminal possession of a weapon, and 13 others were issued criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct.

The NBA Finals games themselves have been hard-fought, with players upping their physicality in the past three games. Vincent Carchietta/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs’ All-NBA center, called the behavior “unacceptable” at Tuesday’s post-game press conference.

“I am all for passion, but to the respect of each other‚” the French player said. “It’s unacceptable.”

Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks’ own All-NBA center who has been battling Wembanyama on the court all series, agreed with his rival.

“The game is built off respect and passion. We want everyone to respect each other. We want everyone to enjoy basketball at its purest state. It’s the NBA Finals; there’s no better place to watch basketball,” he said on Tuesday. “So, leave the physicality to everyone on the court.”