A Donald Trump impersonator roamed the streets around Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, mocking the president ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Passersby stopped for selfies and gawked at the Trumpy look-alike, who broke out his MAGA hat and took advantage of the president’s plan to attend a basketball game that New York Knicks fans have made clear they don’t want him at.

A Donald Trump look-alike hams it up outside MSG. X

Resentment over the jaw-dropping cost of tickets and the extra security required for the president’s attendance was brewing on the streets of New York and on social media all day.

Watch parties, which were held outside MSG for the first two games, were canceled for Monday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs because of the president’s interference.

“I don’t think Trump should be here, to be honest with you,” one fan told CNN. “He doesn’t really count himself as a New Yorker.”

Trump's decision to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at MSG has been ripped as "selfish" by basketball fans. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Another would-be watch partygoer chimed in: “We’ve been waiting for this for like, how long? And you know a lot of people can’t afford to get into the game. I’m one of those people, so I was actually looking forward to going to one of these watch parties and now I can’t.”

The streets around MSG were shut down beginning at 4 p.m. Monday to make way for the president, causing headaches for the more than 600,000 commuters who travel through Penn Station, which is located directly below MSG, on a daily basis.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that a watch party would be held in Bryant Park—located about a half-mile away on the east side of Manhattan—with capacity for 5,000 people.

On social media, Knicks fans voiced their anger that their first chance to see their team in the NBA Finals in 27 years has been overshadowed by Trump’s attendance.

“Nobody wants his toxic a-- infecting the place,” one wrote on X.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces Bryant Park watch party for Knicks fans. X

Another posted a photograph of graffiti at the 50th Street subway stop that read “Go Knicks, F--- Trump.”

One posted footage of protesters chanting “New York hates you” outside Trump Tower with the caption “Imagine what they will chant at the Knicks game.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, whose district covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens, also piled on.

“It also is not clear to me that Donald Trump is a big Knicks fan,” Jeffries said. “I mean, does this guy even know the difference between Karl Rove and Karl-Anthony Towns? I don’t think so,” he said.

“He’s just injecting himself into the NBA Finals because he always has to bring the MAGA circus into town.”

Ann Coulter rips into Donald Trump over his decision to attend Knicks finals game on Monday at MSG. Ann Coulter/X

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter said the decision by Trump to accept Knicks owner James Dolan’s invitation to the game was a “selfish, narcissistic” move and the “worst decision” of his presidency.

While the Knicks lead the Spurs 2-0 going into Game 3, some fans fear Trump will jinx the streak.