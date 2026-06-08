Ann Coulter Rips Trump Over ‘Absolute Worst’ Move Yet

Ann Coulter tore into President Donald Trump, 79, over his plans to attend Monday night’s Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, calling it the “absolute worst” decision of his presidency.

The conservative firebrand posted her disgust at the president’s “selfish, narcissistic” move on X Sunday night.

“Of all the selfish, narcissistic things Trump has done, attending MSG to see the Knicks play in person Monday night is the absolute worst,” she began.

“20,000 attendees will be MASSIVELY inconvenienced for all the extra security, the Knicks Watch Party at Garden Is canceled, thousands of extra law enforcement officers will be required (paid for by taxpayers), traffic will be a disaster -- all so he can sit in the Garden rather than watch the game on TV.”

Ann Coulter rips into Donald Trump over his decision to attend Knicks finals game on Monday at MSG. Ann Coulter/X

Coulter wasn’t done.

“Presidents ought to be willing to sacrifice once in awhile,” she finished, posting a headline about the extra security measures.

Coulter, like Trump, was born in New York, and is a Knicks fan.

Trump announced Friday that he would attend the third game of the NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks are ahead 2-0 in the series, and the two previous games have been characterized by exuberant, chaotic celebrations by New Yorkers outside the Knicks’ home base, Madison Square Garden.

Donald Trump’s plan to attend the NBA Finals is already proving unpopular. James Devaney/FilmMagic

This is the first time in 27 years the Knicks have made the NBA finals, their last attempt was in 1999, when the Spurs beat them 4-1.

Trump has been drawing heat from New York basketball fans all weekend, with many telling the president to stay away.

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith urged Trump to stay away.

“I don’t want him there,” he said on his radio show. “It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden.”

The Secret Service, NYPD and Madison Square Garden have implemented strict security protocols for the event, including canceling a watch party that was to be held outside, telling ticket holders to arrive at least two hours early and banning bags from the venue.