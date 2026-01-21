Disney‘s Live-Action Disaster Leads Razzie Award Nominations

Disney’s Snow White cleaned up at this year’s Razzie Awards.

The live-action version of the classic story starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler is nominated six times: Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Remake, Rip‑off or Sequel, Worst Supporting Actor, and Worst Screen Combo.

Snow White is not alone—Ice Cube starrer War of the Worlds, which has inspired several social media memes, also has six noms—tied for the most of any of the considered films.

With the nominations, Snow White joins Dumbo, The Lion King, and Peter Pan & Wendy as the only Disney live-action films to be nominated for a Razzie. If the film wins any of its categories in March, it will be the first of its kind from Disney to do so.

The stars of "Snow White" drew backlash while promoting the film before it was nominated for six Razzies on Wednesday. Craig Sjodin/The Walt Disney Company

Snow White‘s nods come after a tumultuous journey for the film from casting to its box-office run. Anti “woke” backlash ensued as soon as Zegler, a Colombian‑Polish actress who identifies as Latina, was cast as the classically white Snow White. Zegler later drew criticism for pointing out that the animated tale promoted antiquated themes about women. She continued to ruffle feathers with her public support of Palestine.

Enter Gadot, the Israeli actress cast as the Evil Queen, fresh off the success of Wonder Woman, who drew negative attention for her pro-Israel remarks. Rumors of an icy relationship between the costars received more attention than the film itself, while MAGA melted down over the racial diversity of the actors cast as the film’s “Dwarfs” (all seven of whom earned the film its Worst Screen Combo and Worst Supporting Actor Razzie nods).

Jonah Platt, the son of producer Marc Platt, publicly criticized Rachel Zegler for her pro-Palestine stance after "Snow White" flopped. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney

To add insult to injury, the film only generated a fraction of what it cost Disney to make, raking in $206 million against an estimated $240 million budget (not including marketing costs).

Less embattled films were, of course, also acknowledged for their “worsts” this year. The Electric State, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and Star Trek: Section 31 also join Snow White and War of the Worlds in the Worst Picture category. Dave Bautista (In The Lost Lands), Scott Eastwood (Alarum), Jared Leto (Tron: Ares), and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (Hurry Up Tomorrow) join Ice Cube for War Of The Worlds.

Worst Actress noms include Ariana DeBose (Love Hurts), Milla Jovovich (In The Lost Lands), Natalie Portman (Fountain Of Youth), Rebel Wilson (Bride Hard), and Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Section 31).