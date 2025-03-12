The Tell-Tale Sign Disney Has ‘Zero Faith’ in ‘Snow White’

Greenland’s Only Pro-Trump Party Got Trounced in Election
TRUMPED
Donald Trump wants Greenland, but Greenland doesn’t want Trump. People on the world’s biggest island went to the polls Tuesday en masse to say just as much, with the the center-right Demokraatit Party prevailing with 29.9 percent of the votes, up from 9.1 percent in 2021. Independence party Qulleq got just 1.1 percent of the votes. Its chairman, Karl Ingemann, was the only leader out of six to say he trusts the U.S. president during a televised debate on Monday. Ingemann failed to win a seat in Greenland’s 31-seat Parliament. The Demokraatit leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, previously described Trump’s comments on Greenland as “a threat to our political independence.” His party more than tripled its seats. It takes a moderate and incremental stance on independence from Denmark, while the second most popular party on the island, Naleraq, sees rapid self-rule as imperative. The party, while heavily pro-independence, wants to strengthen ties with the U.S., and one of its senior figures even attended Trump’s inauguration in January. About 56,000 people live on Greenland, and the difference between the Demokraatit Party and Naleraq was about 1,500 votes.
