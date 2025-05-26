‘Duck Dynasty’ Star’s Granddaughter Reveals His Final Words

Duck Dynasty‘s Sadie Robertson has revealed her grandpa’s final words.

Phil Robertson’s death at 79 was announced Sunday by family members after confirming that the reality star had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Sadie, 27, posted a tribute to the Duck Dynasty patriarch on Instagram Sunday night with a series of family photos.

She opened with a Bible verse: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.”

“As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth—going from dead to alive by the power of Christ!” the 27-year-old wrote.

“It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come,” Sadie added. “One of the last things he said to me was ‘full strength ahead!’ Amen!”

The Robertson family revealed in December that Phil had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, his son Jase adding that he had “some sort of blood disease” that was “causing problems with his entire body.”

“He’s just not doing well, he’s really struggling,” Jase said on the Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast.

Phil’s daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, broke the news of his passing in a statement on social media Sunday.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Korie wrote.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” she added.

She said that the family was holding a private service, but recognized that “so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life,” telling fans to keep an eye out for more details about a “public celebration of his life” soon.

Following his death, MAGA also took to social media to mourn the Duck Dynasty star, who was an avid supporter of President Trump, calling him “caustically brilliant” in 2020.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she was “sorry to hear” about his passing,” and sent “many prayers to his family.”

I’m sorry to hear that Phil Robertson passed away.



Many prayers for his family.



He shared his faith journey in a movie called the Blind, one of the best. pic.twitter.com/vrGri2IrxC — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 26, 2025

Right-wing activist and founder of conservative youth group Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, wrote on X that “Phil Robertson was an American icon and an inspiring hero to millions of Americans.”

“All the way back in 2013, when the woke era was first getting started, Phil offered a masterclass in how to overcome an attempted cancellation,” he said. “Phil told GQ magazine he thought homosexuality was sinful. A&E tried to kick him off his own show, but he never apologized or backed down, and A&E soon had to bring him back.”

Phil Robertson was an American icon and an inspiring hero to millions of Americans.



Phil grew up impoverished in a house without electricity or a toilet, but became a brilliant entrepreneur.



Phil was married to his high school sweetheart Kay for nearly sixty years. After an… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 26, 2025

The reality TV star was suspended from the show for nine days after calling homosexuality a sin in 2013.

“Phil was also the rare celebrity who was a proud warrior for the unborn,” Kirk added.

Years after creating the Duck Commander hunting company in the ‘70s with his brother, Si, Phil and his family rose to fame after landing a reality show on the A&E Network in 2012 called Duck Dynasty. By 2013, the series became the most-watched nonfiction cable show in history.