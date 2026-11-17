BELOW THE BELT Elizabeth Holmes’ MAGA Partner Takes Petty Swipe at A-Lister’s Divorce Billy Evans just took his beef with Amanda Seyfried to the next level. Getty/Reuters

The beef between Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans and actress Amanda Seyfried is intensifying.

Evans, 34, was asked for his thoughts on Seyfried’s skepticism about his relationship with Holmes, 42, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

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“I’ve heard she was going through a lot in her life at the time in which this was being filmed, so I can understand why she’d view our relationship through a different lens than reality,” Evans said, after he and Seyfried clashed on set of the documentary You Can See Everything, mostly over his treatment of the disgraced Theranos founder with whom he shares two kids.

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried. Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Seyfried, 40, announced in September that she had separated from her husband of nine years, Thomas Sadoski.

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“I see a lot of headlines,” Evans told THR. “I’d rather not comment on specifics. What I can say is Elizabeth and I have been through enormous challenges that people have read about—and some harder things that nobody knows about. Through that process, our relationship has only become stronger than it’s ever been. That’s a great testament to the love that we do have for each other, and it doesn’t matter much to me what other people think about it, because they don’t see it.”

Evans said Seyfried should "invest more time in her own relationship" and questioned her "A-list" status. Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

He added, “They see small vignettes stitched together with music, being told by an A-list or B-list celebrity what to think about it… If other people are unhappy about our relationship, I suggest that they invest more time in their own.”

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Seyfried argued that divorce should be considered “just another life transition—like a wedding, like a graduation” so that “the patriarchy loses one of its most effective weapons,” in a repost on Instagram earlier this month. She and Sadoski, 50, share two children.

Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of Holmes in “The Dropout” (2022) landed her an Emmy. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Evans’ comments came after Seyfried’s Emmy-winning portrayal of Holmes in the Hulu series The Dropout led to her surprise participation in You Can See Everything, where she spends time with the couple on-screen and reprises Holmes in reenactment scenes.

Seyfried and Evans clash in the film, mostly over his treatment of Holmes, which Seyfried told Rolling Stone was “yucky.” She also told the outlet that while she was not a fan of Evans before she showed up for the film, she liked him even less after meeting him.

Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary "You Can See Everything." A24

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While Evans may come off as the film’s undeniable villain, he told THR that Seyfried should not be considered the hero. In the documentary, Holmes is shown visibly upset as she reacts to Seyfried’s portrayal of her in The Dropout. Evans said Seyfried’s behavior toward him “made more sense to me after seeing the film, and hearing her say, ‘I want to break them up.’”

The documentary shows Holmes visibly upset by Seyfried's portrayal of her in "The Dropout." Hulu, Taylor Hill/ Getty Images

“I didn’t understand her intentions” in that on-screen meeting, he said. “I thought we were extending an olive branch and saying, ‘Look, we’re not angry with you. We’re happy to engage. We don’t blame you for your portrayal of Liz. You’re an actress; you didn’t write the script, you didn’t develop the story, you didn’t do the research, or lack thereof.’”

Instead, he said of Seyfried, “It seems there is an unwillingness to confront the reality of the consequences of playing a living person.”

Seyfried, with whom Evans also clashed on screen over her comments about Charlie Kirk, was resolute that Evans “uses his wife as a tool,” as she called him “aggressive” and “disrespectful.”

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