 Skip to main content
ANYTHING GOES

Billy Evans Quotes Charlie Kirk in Wild Posting Spree

Elizabeth Holmes’ partner used his own X account this time.

Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans in the documentary "You Can See Everything."

A24

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Billy Evans, the partner of disgraced and imprisoned Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, is telling You Can See Everything anything they want to know.

Millionaire hotel heir Evans, 33, obtained power of attorney over Holmes, which has allowed him to fully control her X account—but he opened his own for fans to ask him “anything” on Tuesday. One wanted to know, given Evans’ fierce defense of the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk in the film, what his favorite Kirk quote was.

“Be skeptical of everything, especially your government. Ask questions, fight for your rights, and never surrender,” Evans wrote in reply.

OREM, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.

Billy Evans is a fan of the late conservative commentator.

Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Evans, who shares two children with Holmes, who is currently serving an 11-year sentence, also replied to fan questions about his favorite books, music, and movies—including who he would have chosen to play him in the documentary over Christopher Abbott.

GettyImages-1201933416_egmo7v

Abbott portrays Evans during reenactment scenes in the documentary.

RICH POLK

One fan asked whether he believed Abbott was “miscast,” as another replied, “Shoulda been Jonah Hill.” Evans wrote back with an image of Hill, “I agree.”

jonah hill, billy evans

Evans told a fan that Jonah Hill would have been a better fit to play him in the film over Christopher Abbott.

X/screengrab

Evans also responded to rampant speculation that his sniffling in the film was a by-product of cocaine use. “Never been a fan,” Evans said of the drug, adding, “Solo parenting 2 toddlers you are sick approx 75% of days. Allergies in Austin TX are no joke.”

The sprawling Q&A session follows You Can See Everything director Nathan Fielder’s claim that Evans tried to derail the film.

Play Video

[WARNING: Spoilers for You Can See Everything below.]

Evans “started trying to exert a level of control over the process that made it very hard to engage with him, and it was uncomfortable for us and A24,” Fielder said after a Los Angeles screening last month. “We sort of had to stop… Communication broke down, basically, and we’ve been in that state for a little bit. So it’s been challenging in that way.” Fielder later said he spoke to Holmes, at least, just before the film was mass-released.

In his first interview following the film’s trailer, Evans, who became the film’s “villain,” said agreeing to it may have been “the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.” He also acknowledged that Holmes “looks insane” in the trailer and that the “music” didn’t help.

Elizbaeth Holmes and Billy Evans.

Holmes and Evans share two children.

Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

After Holmes appeared to cozy up to Donald Trump on her X account, the film revealed Evans could post as her. The account had become a barrage of pro-Trump tweets, praising the president, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance, RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement, and an anti-abortion stance.

Later, Holmes wrote that others had been “managing” her account. “I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights,” she wrote. “During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account. Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time. Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked -EAH. Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account.”

Asked by a fan on Tuesday why he posted on her account, he wrote, “Good question. Liz and I discussed this at length over several months. She knew exactly what we were doing. We talk about everything, including X. Nothing happened behind her back.” He added, “The [power of attorney] was simply the legal mechanism that allowed me to act on her behalf while she’s incarcerated. It was not a substitute for her consent.”

Amanda Seyfried.

Seyfried clashes with Evans over Charlie Kirk in the film.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Evans’ pro-Kirk view created tension in the film, which features The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried, who won an Emmy for playing Holmes in the Hulu drama. Evans and the actress clash after Seyfried called Kirk “hateful” after his assassination and doubled down in the face of backlash.

Evans, incensed, says, “I’ve got vengeance in my heart” following the disagreement.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW