Eminem Fans Slam ‘Spineless’ Collab With MAGA Star

Eminem has erased his own “line in the sand,” and his anti-Trump fans are furious.

The rapper, 53, who once told his fans to stop listening to his music if they support Donald Trump, teamed up with Trump’s buddy Kid Rock to release a new song.

Kid Rock, 55, announced the collaboration on X, where he said he hopes their “friendship” sets an “example.” One X user called Eminem “spineless” over the collaboration. “How are you anti-MAGA but making a song with Kid Rock?” wrote another user.

Eminem is catching heat from anti-Trump fans for his new collaboration with Kid Rock. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kid Rock said in a statement promoting his new album that Eminem’s political views haven’t changed. “I’m proud of the guests who joined me, especially my old friend Eminem. His verse speaks to something we’ve talked about, and that really needs to be heard: we differ politically and on other things, but we’ve stayed friends through it all,” he said.

Kid Rock, a golfing buddy of Donald Trump, has carved out an outsized role in Washington as a MAGA celebrity. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The song, titled “7 Sins,” is part of Kid Rock’s 13th studio album Halfway to Jesus. The MAGA-favorite performer said he and Eminem “hope that sets an example for people who’ve lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently.”

Fans are raging at Eminem over the collab in a growing number of social media posts, particularly after the rapper declared in a 2017 performance that he was so anti-Trump that he was dismissing his Trump-supporting fans.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you either for or against,” he rapped at the BET Awards that year.

“And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split, or who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this,” he continued, flipping Trump the bird to the camera. He added, for good measure, “We love our country, but we f---in’ hate Trump!”

“The same man that told everyone if you support Trump, stop being his fan,” wrote one user. “Eminem is spineless.”

“Respectfully, I think there’s a huge difference in being on opposite sides of politics and knowingly, willingly supporting an insurrectionist, criminal who is actively doing irreparable harm to the country, but sure, whatever helps you sell records right?” wrote another.

Kid Rock and Eminem have been friends for decades. KMazur/WireImage

Both Detroit natives, Eminem and Kid Rock have a decades-long relationship that predates MAGA. The pair teamed up for Kid Rock’s 1998 album for the song “F--- Off,” and Kid Rock also appeared in Eminem’s 2013 video “Berzerk.” Kid Rock previously touted their friendship on Instagram in 2024.

Rapper Eminem introduces former president Barack Obama during a rally to supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris 2024 presidential run in Detroit, MI. DOMINIC GWINN/DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

“Let me tell you, I love Eminem; we’ve been friends for many years,” he said then. “I don’t agree with his politics, but I do give credit to him…for standing up and not being afraid to be vocal for that which they believe.”

Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris, while Kid Rock went all in on Trump. “My stance is unequivocally MAGA because I know in my mind, body and soul that President Trump will make America great again.”

Eminem replied to the mention on X, “Here’s one thing @KidRock and I do agree on... GO @Lions !!!! Appreciate you, Bob.”

The rapper’s peeved fans are not assuaged by the Kumbaya messaging.

“I will never take Eminem seriously again when he talks about politics,” wrote yet another X user. “What a f---ing disappointment.”