Kid Rock Reveals Bizarre Details of Drunk Phone Calls With Trump

Trump loyalist Kid Rock has opened up about his friendship with the president and their late-night phone calls.

The country-rock singer sat down as part of an hour-long special with Sky News Australia titled Trump’s America: 250 Years in the Making. Born Bob Ritchie, the MAGA stalwart has supported Trump since his first presidency, but did admit in the interview that the administration was a “s--tshow.”

The 55-year-old singer and rapper was asked by Sky News Australia’s Paul Murray what it is like to have a “buddy that’s running the world.”

Ritchie replied, saying it’s “f---ing awesome.”

Kid Rock joined Trump as he signed an executive order in the Oval Office. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

He explained that one of his “late-night drinking tricks” is to call the 80-year-old president late in the evening. Trump notoriously sleeps very few hours most nights.

“You know, sitting around having some beers, it’s like 11, 12 on Friday or Saturday. I know he’s up. He sleeps like me. He sleeps like five hours,” explained Ritchie.

“I know when to get him, and he’s so gracious. He always picks up, or he’ll call and check in just to shoot the s--t most of the time,” continued the singer. “He’s not calling me to [ask], ‘Hey, what should we do in Iran, Bob?’ I don’t get those calls.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to to Kid Rock KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

He continued, “I enjoy the hell out of hanging out with him and talking with him and just having a front row seat to the greatest s--t show on Earth.”

Beyond late-night phone calls and trips to the golf course, Ritchie has shown support for the president and MAGA by performing at a much-mocked faux halftime show at the same time as this year’s Super Bowl. Organized by Turning Point USA, the show was designed to compete with the real halftime show, a record-breaking, acclaimed performance headlined by Bad Bunny. MAGA’s pre-taped version paled in comparison, with low viewership and accusations of lip-syncing.

Kid Rock was accused of lip-syncing durning his alternative Super Bowl half-time performance. Turning Point USA

He also delivered a bizarre Pentagon message on Memorial Day and sparked fury with a pair of stunts using AH-64 Apache helicopters.

Last April, Ritchie appeared at the Oval Office as Trump signed an executive order to reform live entertainment ticket prices. And earlier this year, he joined forces with RFK Jr. on a bizarre Make America Healthy Again campaign.

The country singer defended Trump against criticism, telling Sky News, “I know his heart and soul, his concern is for this country — period. This country first. And I think every leader in any country should be that for their country.”