Emmy Nominations 2023: The Full List of Nominees

The Emmys 2023 are coming sooner than you’d think, and Television Academy has announced this year’s slate of nominations.

The most nominated shows this year include Succession (27 nominations), The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23), and Ted Lasso (22), with all four notably dominating the acting categories. Succession is nominated for its final season, making this its last chance to take home the top Drama Series prize — as it did for its previous season.

Below, find the list of the buzziest nominees, from Outstanding Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series to Outstanding Writing, and Directing—plus all the acting noms. For the below-the-line nominations, check out the Television Academy’s official list.

The 2023 Emmy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sept. 18.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Talk Series

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan — Bad Sisters

Elizabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession

Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges — The Old Man

Brian Cox — Succession

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader — Barry

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan — Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain — Tammy and George

Dominique Fishback — Swarm

Ali Wong — Beef

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie

Taron Egerton — Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani — Welcome to Chipendales

Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe — Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon — George & Tammy

Steven Yeun — Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Meghann Fahy — The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore — The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Simona Tabasco — The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun — Succession

Michael Imperioli — The White Lotus

Theo James — The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

Alan Ruck — Succession

Will Sharpe — The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple — Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams — Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan — Barry

Phil Dunster — Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Annaleigh Ashford — Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello — Beef

Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis — Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone — Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Weaver — Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Murray Bartlett — Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird

Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee — Beef

Ray Liotta — Black Bird

Young Mazino — Beef

Jesse Plemons — Love & Death

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass — Succession

Cherry Jones — Succession

Melanie Lynskey — The Last of Us

Storm Reid — The Last of Us

Anna Torv — The Last of Us

Harriet Walter — Succession

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett — The Last of Us

James Cromwell — Succession

Lamar Johnson — The Last of Us

Arian Moayed — Succession

Nick Offerman — The Last of Us

Kelvonn Montreal Woodard — The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker — Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson — Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson — Abbott Elementary

Judith Light — Poker Face

Sarah Niles — Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal — The Bear

Luke Kirby — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane — Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal — Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt — The Bear

Sam Richardson — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron — Andor

Dearbhla Walsh — Bad Sisters

Andrij Parekh — Succession

Mark Mylod — Succession

Lorene Scafaria — Succession

Peter Hoar — The Last of Us

Mike White — The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader — Barry

Declan Lowney — Ted Lasso

Christopher Storer — The Bear

Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mary Lou Belli — Ms. Pat

Tim Burton — Wednesday

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin —Beef

Jake Schreier — Beef

Carl Franklin — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Paris Barclay — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton — Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dan Trachtenberg — Prey

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon — Andor

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finklel, and Brett Baer — Bad Sisters

Gordon Smith — Better Call Saul

Peter Gould — Better Call Saul

Craig Mazin — The Last of Us

Jesse Armstrong — Succession

Mike White — The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader — Barry

Christopher Storer — The Bear

Mekki Leeper — Jury Duty

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky — Only Murders in the Building

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider — The Other Two

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie