Emmy Nominations 2023: The Full List of Nominees

The Emmys 2023 are coming sooner than you’d think, and Television Academy has announced this year’s slate of nominations.
The most nominated shows this year include Succession (27 nominations), The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23), and Ted Lasso (22), with all four notably dominating the acting categories. Succession is nominated for its final season, making this its last chance to take home the top Drama Series prize — as it did for its previous season.
Below, find the list of the buzziest nominees, from Outstanding Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series to Outstanding Writing, and Directing—plus all the acting noms. For the below-the-line nominations, check out the Television Academy’s official list.
The 2023 Emmy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sept. 18.
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Television Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Variety Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Animated Program
- Bob’s Burgers
- Entergalactic
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan — Bad Sisters
- Elizabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook — Succession
- Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
- Brian Cox — Succession
- Kieran Culkin — Succession
- Jeremy Strong — Succession
- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
- Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
- Jason Segel — Shrinking
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan — Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain — Tammy and George
- Dominique Fishback — Swarm
- Ali Wong — Beef
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie
- Taron Egerton — Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani — Welcome to Chipendales
- Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe — Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon — George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun — Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
- Meghann Fahy — The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore — The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
- Simona Tabasco — The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun — Succession
- Michael Imperioli — The White Lotus
- Theo James — The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
- Alan Ruck — Succession
- Will Sharpe — The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
- Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple — Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams — Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan — Barry
- Phil Dunster — Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
- James Marsden — Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
- Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler — Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
- Annaleigh Ashford — Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello — Beef
- Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis — Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone — Daisy Jones & the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Weaver — Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
- Murray Bartlett — Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee — Beef
- Ray Liotta — Black Bird
- Young Mazino — Beef
- Jesse Plemons — Love & Death
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hiam Abbass — Succession
- Cherry Jones — Succession
- Melanie Lynskey — The Last of Us
- Storm Reid — The Last of Us
- Anna Torv — The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter — Succession
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Murray Bartlett — The Last of Us
- James Cromwell — Succession
- Lamar Johnson — The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed — Succession
- Nick Offerman — The Last of Us
- Kelvonn Montreal Woodard — The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Becky Ann Baker — Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson — Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson — Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light — Poker Face
- Sarah Niles — Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal — The Bear
- Luke Kirby — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane — Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal — Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt — The Bear
- Sam Richardson — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Benjamin Caron — Andor
- Dearbhla Walsh — Bad Sisters
- Andrij Parekh — Succession
- Mark Mylod — Succession
- Lorene Scafaria — Succession
- Peter Hoar — The Last of Us
- Mike White — The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Declan Lowney — Ted Lasso
- Christopher Storer — The Bear
- Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mary Lou Belli — Ms. Pat
- Tim Burton — Wednesday
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
- Lee Sung Jin —Beef
- Jake Schreier — Beef
- Carl Franklin — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Paris Barclay — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton — Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Dan Trachtenberg — Prey
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Beau Willimon — Andor
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finklel, and Brett Baer — Bad Sisters
- Gordon Smith — Better Call Saul
- Peter Gould — Better Call Saul
- Craig Mazin — The Last of Us
- Jesse Armstrong — Succession
- Mike White — The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Christopher Storer — The Bear
- Mekki Leeper — Jury Duty
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky — Only Murders in the Building
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider — The Other Two
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
- Lee Sung Jin — Beef
- Joel Kim Booster — Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner — Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Patrick Alson and Dan Trachtenberg — Prey
- Janine Nabers and Donald Glover — Swarm
- Al Yankovic and Eric Appel — Weird: The Al Yankovic Story