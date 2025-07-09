Fans Mourn the End of Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’

The Fab Five are ready to do their final makeover. But fans aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to their favorite comfort show.

Netflix just announced that Queer Eye will come to an end after its upcoming tenth season.

On X, the streamer posted a photo of the cast, along with the caption: “10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round. The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production.”

10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round.



The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/kZ4cSAKOlB — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2025

The show first premiered on Netflix in 2018 as a reboot of the early 2000s Bravo reality series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. It’s now the platform’s longest-running unscripted series.

The show follows the Fab Five, a team of LGBTQ+ experts, as they help people across the country achieve their ultimate lifestyle makeover. It stars food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, interior designer Jeremiah Brent, hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, lifestyle guru Karamo Brown, and fashion expert Tan France.

Every season takes place in a different U.S. city. For the final season, Netflix confirmed that the Fab Five will be set in Washington, D.C., “[celebrating] the show’s legacy and impact, spotlighting heroes from the nation’s capital.”

After Netflix announced Queer Eye would be coming to an end, several cast members posted photos from their first day of shooting for the tenth season, dedicating a heartfelt caption to the fans who had stayed loyal to the show throughout the years.

On Instagram, France wrote: “First day of the FINAL season of Queer Eye. It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible. As we begin our farewell season here on D.C I simply want to say thank you! Thank you!!!!! ❤️”

Van Ness also did the same, writing: “Season 10, the final season ❤️ We are so excited to bring this season to you, and excited for whats next.”

While Queer Eye focuses primarily on the “makeover” type content, the show has been an important vehicle for LGBTQ+ representation and radical self-acceptance. Throughout the seasons, the team never shied away from showing difficult moments on camera. In some episodes, the team highlighted instances of homophobia, showing the impact discrimination can have on members of the queer community.

Queer Eye has meant a great deal to people, both within and outside the community. And while fans understand that even the best things have to come to an end, it doesn’t make it any less hard for them to say goodbye.

“What do you mean FINAL queer eye season im gonna kms,” one person wrote on X.

what do you mean FINAL queer eye season im gonna kms pic.twitter.com/q3GxrT2IZ5 — alex 🪩 ISO SABRINAWEEN (@KEEPDRVINGHS) July 9, 2025

In a slightly less dramatic post, another fan commented: “Nooooo, not the end of an era.”

Nooooo, not the end of an era 😭😭 — Dora 🍂📨🏁 (@notthexplorerr) July 9, 2025

There was also an outpouring of gratitude for the show and what it’s done for the queer community.

An iconic run. Queer Eye changed lives and touched hearts—thank you for 10 beautiful seasons 🌈❤️ — Bollywood Critics (@BollyCritBuzz) July 9, 2025

Cancelling Queer Eye is just another conservative culture indicator and I don’t like it — Martha Sorren (@marthasorren) July 9, 2025

my husband just told me queer eye got cancelled so if you never hear from me again its because im dead pic.twitter.com/baZPsZeWOe — lemon 🍋 (@lemonlohan_) July 9, 2025

Final season 🥹🥹🥹



This show brings so much joy… I’m not ready to let go 💔💔💔 #QueerEye https://t.co/2elW0UFFxU — I Love Books and Shows (@HBur7) July 9, 2025

I feel robbed, I deserved 10 more seasons of Jeremiah.



You just cant give him to us and take him away this quick @QueerEye ! #queereye https://t.co/YIgbHVdIrX — Gabriela 🍒 (@Gottara) July 9, 2025

Final season?!! Noooooooo. I love this show and this cast. https://t.co/dYJyXzTeoj — ✨ (@notoriousaly) July 9, 2025