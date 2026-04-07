Festival Axed After Kanye West Hit With New Travel Ban

London’s largest music festival has been canceled after its main headliner, Kanye West, was banned from traveling to the U.K. over his antisemitic outbursts.

Kanye, now known as Ye, was poised to headline the festival for all three nights this July – a decision widely condemned by Jewish rights groups, politicians, and several public figures.

Ye has displayed a history of antisemitism in the last few years, which includes releasing a song called Heil Hitler and wearing a swastika t-shirt.

Ye has been slammed for a history of antisemitism, including a 2025 song praising Adolf Hitler. RANDALL HILL/REUTERS

The hip-hop star applied for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) yesterday, the Home Office told the BBC.

The application was denied because Ye’s presence “would not be conducive to the public good,” leading Wireless to cancel its 2026 summer festival entirely.

“The Home Office has withdrawn Ye’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is canceled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders,” the event said in a statement.

“As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye and no concerns were highlighted at the time. Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had.”

Wireless issued a statement after Ye was denied permission to enter the U.K., canceling the festival. Instagram/@wirelessfest

“As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the U.K.,” the statement concluded.

Ye was only announced as the headline act at the festival last week.

Ye was set to headline London's largest music festival this July. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Politico reported that the U.K. Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, had been considering blocking the rapper from entering the country, a decision which has now been made. A ban can be ordered by the Home Secretary personally on grounds such as extremism.

The Home Office earlier told the BBC that it was “not aware of any immediate plans” for the artist to enter the country and said that Ye’s application had been placed under review.

The Wireless festival boss condemned Ye’s “abhorrent” antisemitic comments but urged people to give the rapper a second chance amid his apologies for past behavior. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ye responded to the growing unrest surrounding his act with a statement requesting conversations with members of the Jewish community in the U.K.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” West said. “I know words aren’t enough — I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”